Warren Buffett Reveals Why Berkshire's Portfolio Hasn't Changed Much in Recent Years

Key Points

Buffett admits he isn't familiar with many new stocks.

Berkshire's portfolio has largely centered around a handful of stocks.

Buffett invests heavily in businesses he knows very well.

10 stocks we like better than Berkshire Hathaway ›

Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRKA)(NYSE: BRKB)'s portfolio has largely centered around a handful of stocks. While it has dumped stocks and added new ones in recent years, the bulk of its portfolio remains tied up in five key names: Apple, American Express, Coca-Cola, Bank of America, and Chevron. Combined, those stocks make up around 60% of the total portfolio. And in the past, the percentage has been even higher.

Warren Buffett, who was the CEO of Berkshire for decades up until this year (Greg Abel has since taken over), has been relatively cautious despite the stock market being strong in recent years. And for investors familiar with Buffett's approach, it may not be much of a surprise.

Will AI create the world's first trillionaire? Our team just released a report on the one little-known company, called an "Indispensable Monopoly" providing the critical technology Nvidia and Intel both need. Continue »

Buffett sticks with what he knows

Financials, consumer goods, and oil and gas are the three areas that encompass the bulk of Berkshire's portfolio. Those are the stocks that are in Buffett's wheelhouse and that he feels comfortable investing in. And in a recent interview with CNBC, Buffett admitted that "I understand, fewer of the businesses as a percentage of the whole than I did 10 years ago."

Without sufficient knowledge to make sound investing decisions, Buffett hasn't been loading up on emerging technologies and new up-and-coming businesses. He also says that he hasn't "learned new industries" for quite a while, and thus, Berkshire's portfolio may look fairly stale for many growth-oriented investors.

One big winner may be all that investors need

Although Berkshire's portfolio hasn't changed dramatically, it has continued to perform well, and the company's cash has grown significantly.

Buffett points to Apple as an example of why you don't need to know too many businesses if they are incredibly successful. Having even just one top-performing stock can easily transform a portfolio, and Apple has undoubtedly been a big reason for Berkshire's strong gains, with its 10-year returns dwarfing not only the S&P 500 but Berkshire's other major holdings as well.

The takeaway for investors is clear from Buffett's approach: invest heavily in what you know best. While Berkshire's portfolio contains many different types of stocks, it remains largely concentrated in just a handful of stocks that Buffett knows very well and is comfortable hanging onto for the long haul. And for now, anyway, Abel is content with continuing with that strategy.

Not every stock can be as great an investment as Apple has been over the years, but even if you just have one that delivers amazing returns, it can have a dramatic effect on your portfolio's overall performance.

Should you buy stock in Berkshire Hathaway right now?

Before you buy stock in Berkshire Hathaway, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Berkshire Hathaway wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $460,826!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,345,285!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 983% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 207% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of May 13, 2026.

Bank of America is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. American Express is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. David Jagielski, CPA has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends American Express, Apple, Berkshire Hathaway, and Chevron. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.