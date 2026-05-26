Warren Buffett Hasn't Changed His Mind About This Stock in Years. Should You?

Key Points

Berkshire Hathaway has owned exactly 400 million Coca-Cola shares since 1994.

Coca-Cola's stock is a good choice for looking for a reliable, blue chip dividend stock.

10 stocks we like better than Coca-Cola ›

Although he retired at the end of last year, Warren Buffett's legacy and many of his top investments remain strong at Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRKA) (NYSE: BRKB). One of Buffett's most storied investments is in Coca-Cola (NYSE: KO), which currently accounts for 9.8% of Berkshire's stock portfolio.

Will AI create the world's first trillionaire? Our team just released a report on the one little-known company, called an "Indispensable Monopoly" providing the critical technology Nvidia and Intel both need. Continue »

Interestingly enough, however, Berkshire has owned exactly 400 million Coca-Cola shares since August 1994. Considering no changes in over three decades, should investors take that as a warning or a sign of trust? I think the latter.

It's no secret that Berkshire's Coca-Cola holding has been all about the dividend. Although Berkshire hasn't bought any additional shares, the dividends it receives from Coca-Cola have increased every year. When Berkshire last added to its Coca-Cola stake, Coca-Cola's quarterly dividend was $0.20. With 400 million shares, that's $80 million in quarterly revenue. Today, those same shares pay Berkshire $212 million in quarterly dividends.

So, why hasn't Berkshire added more shares in close to 32 years? It mostly comes down to preference on where to put the capital. And that isn't always the same between the average investor and a trillion-dollar corporation. For the average investor looking for a reliable, above-average dividend, Coca-Cola is a great stock to consider.

Coca-Cola's stock price likely won't experience hypergrowth like some growth stocks, but it has one of the most reliable dividends in the stock market. It has increased its annual dividend for 64 consecutive years, making it one of the Dividend Kings (companies with at least 50 consecutive years of dividend increases). The yield will inevitably fluctuate, but you can bet the payout you receive won't be the payout you're receiving with each passing year.

Should you buy stock in Coca-Cola right now?

Before you buy stock in Coca-Cola, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Coca-Cola wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $477,813!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,320,088!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 986% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 208% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of May 26, 2026.

Stefon Walters has positions in Coca-Cola. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Berkshire Hathaway. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.