Warren Buffett Has Been Saying This for Years. 1 Vanguard ETF Puts That Advice Into Practice.

Key Points

For decades, Warren Buffett has said most retail investors are better off owning a long-term portfolio of large-cap stocks instead of stock picking.

At past Berkshire Hathaway shareholder meetings, he's advocated for a mix of 90% in an S&P 500 index fund and 10% in Treasury bills.

He's specifically called out the Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) as his fund of choice.

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While Warren Buffett has endorsed a value style of investing for decades, the other thing he frequently advocates for is simplicity. He's not a frequent trader or chasing the next hot thing, and he doesn't make exotic bets. He simply invests in durable, long-lasting businesses and lets them do their thing.

This same concept applies to retail investors. By building a portfolio around large, financially healthy companies, you can set yourself up for years of long-term wealth creation. In a 2013 letter to Berkshire Hathaway shareholders, Buffett said the following:

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Put 10% of the cash in short-term government bonds and 90% in a very low-cost S&P 500 index fund. (I suggest Vanguard's.) I believe the trust's long-term results from this policy will be superior to those attained by most investors.

Buffett couldn't be much clearer than that. He believes investors should have the Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEMKT: VOO) in their portfolios.

Key takeaways

VOO tracks the S&P 500, charges just 0.03% annually, and has grown to more than $950 billion in assets, making it one of the largest investment funds in the world.

Q1 2026 S&P 500 earnings are on pace to grow by roughly 28% year over year, the best result since 2021.

Buffett designed a 90/10 framework so non-expert investors could achieve results that outperform most professional managers without the cost or complexity.

Why Buffett's investing principles still apply

Many investors are overweight tech and growth stocks right now, whether that's via an ETF targeting one of those themes or just through an S&P 500 ETF. The index's 33% tech allocation is substantially higher than it was just a decade ago, when it accounted for about 20% of assets.

But over time, the S&P 500's sector allocation adjusts to where the economy is moving. At different points over the past few decades, tech, energy, and financials were the biggest individual sector holdings. Investing in the S&P 500 doesn't require market timing or frequent trading. Its simplicity is its biggest selling point. It's truly a long-term buy-and-hold index that allows investors to capture the U.S. economic growth engine.

Buffett acknowledges that most people shouldn't be trying to pick individual winners. Even most professional money managers fail to do it on a consistent basis. By simply investing in the index via the Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, you get long-term growth potential with rock-bottom fees.

VOO: Performance and key metrics

Metric Data Expense ratio 0.03% Assets under management $958 billion Top sectors Tech (33%), financials (13%), communication services (10%) One-year total return 28.2% Five-year annualized return 14.4% 10-year annualized return 15.5%

Data source: Vanguard.

Buffett's investing philosophy isn't necessarily popular during periods like the artificial intelligence (AI) boom, when tech stocks are roaring. But over the long term, it's proven effective in building wealth slowly and steadily over time. That's something most investors should be doing.

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David Dierking has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Vanguard S&P 500 ETF. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.