Warner Music Group Q2 Earnings Call Highlights

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG) reported stronger fiscal second-quarter results, with executives saying the company’s growth strategy is gaining traction across streaming, catalog monetization, distribution and cost efficiency.

On the company’searnings callfor the period ended March 31, 2026, CEO Robert Kyncl said total revenue rose 12%, adjusted OIBDA increased 24% and margins expanded by more than 200 basis points. He said the quarter was supported by a 15% increase in recorded music subscription streaming revenue on an adjusted basis, helped by execution across operating units and the implementation of contractual “PSM” increases that began during the quarter.

“Our strong Q2 results prove that our strategy is working,” Kyncl said. “We are demonstrating the benefits of our transformation.”

Streaming, Publishing and Physical Revenue Drive Growth

CFO Armin Zerza said total revenue grew 12% in the quarter, with double-digit increases in both Recorded Music and Music Publishing. Recorded Music revenue rose 13%, led by subscription streaming, which grew 15% on an adjusted basis. Ad-supported streaming increased 11% on an adjusted basis.

Zerza attributed the streaming gains to healthy market growth,global marketshare gains and the benefit of PSM increases. He said subscription streaming growth included roughly 6% to 7% from global subscriber growth, about 3 percentage points from pricing, about 3 percentage points from market share and 2 to 3 points from an easier year-earlier comparison.

Physical revenue increased 18%, which management tied to strong releases during the quarter. Artist services and expanded rights revenue rose 33%, driven by concert promotion revenue, primarily in France, and higher merchandising revenue. Music Publishing revenue increased 10%, led by 16% streaming growth.

Adjusted net income increased 41%, while adjusted earnings per share rose 38% to $0.44. Operating cash flow grew 83% in the quarter. Through the first half of the fiscal year, Zerza said operating cash flow conversion was 66% of adjusted OIBDA. As of March 31, the company had $741 million in cash, total debt of $4.7 billion and net debt of $4 billion.

Market Share Gains and Catalog Focus

Kyncl said Warner Music’s U.S. streaming share increased 1.1 percentage points, while U.S. new release share rose 2.7 percentage points. He cited creative successes from artists including Bruno Mars, PinkPantheress and Dan + Shay, as well as emerging acts such as Sombr, Della K, The Marías and Alex Warren.

The company also pointed to gains from local artists in markets including Italy, Poland, Sweden, France, Spain and Mexico. Kyncl said Mexican artist Junior H launched at No. 1 on both Spotify’s Global and U.S. Top Album Debut charts.

Catalog remains a major focus. Kyncl said catalog represents about 65% of Warner Music’s recorded music streaming revenue and that the company is seeing growth across “shallow and deep vintages.” He described an “always-on marketing approach” aimed at introducing older repertoire to younger listeners.

As an example, Kyncl discussed Madonna, saying the company is preparing to release her 14th studio album, “Confessions II.” He said a catalog marketing campaign ahead of the release lifted her weekly streams 24% versus baseline, with fans under age 28 accounting for 35% of her Spotify streams. He also said her duet “Bring Your Love” with Sabrina Carpenter became Madonna’s highest-charting track on Spotify and fueled her biggest-ever streaming day on the platform.

AI Strategy and New Monetization Models

Warner Music executives repeatedly emphasized artificial intelligence as both an internal operating tool and a potential source of industry revenue growth. Kyncl said the company is using AI to help grow market share, increase the value of music and improve efficiency.

For catalog, Kyncl said AI tools allow Warner Music to quickly and cost-effectively create motion art, visualizers, lyric videos and other assets for a catalog of more than 1 million tracks from more than 70,000 artists. He said the company also uses a proprietary model to determine where marketing efforts should be focused.

Kyncl said Warner Music has taken a “pragmatic experimental approach” to licensing with emerging AI companies, including Suno. He said Suno has 2 million subscribers paying an average of $12.50 per month, which he described as evidence that some fans are willing to pay more for interactive music experiences.

Zerza said Suno is currently generating $300 million in annualized revenue and has announced plans to launch a fully licensed offering later this year. He said recent licensing deals with AI platforms are expected to begin contributing materially to Warner Music’s subscription streaming revenue growth in fiscal 2027.

In response to an analyst question about possible dilution from AI-generated music, Kyncl said the company has not seen such an impact. He cited public data from Deezer and Apple, saying AI-generated music accounts for limited listening and a smaller share of royalties. He also said Warner Music is working with traditional digital service providers on AI-centric premium tiers, though he did not announce a launch date.

Distribution, Catalog Investments and Capital Allocation

Management also highlighted distribution as a key element of market share growth. Kyncl discussed the company’s recent deal with TuStreams, which he called a leading independent force in Música Mexicana, and Zerza said Warner Music has signed an agreement to acquire Revelator, an independent digital music platform.

Zerza said Revelator’s cloud-based tools are intended to streamline operations and financial reporting for artists, labels and distributors, calling the acquisition an “accelerant” for profitable distribution revenue growth and market share expansion.

The company also discussed its joint venture with Bain. Zerza said the venture has deployed $650 million to acquire “a number of heavyweight catalogs” with what he called an attractive return profile. He said Warner Music does not disclose specific revenue or EBITDA contributions from those deals because of confidentiality agreements.

Zerza said Warner Music has institutionalized a globally coordinated deal evaluation and investment process involving creative, commercial and operating teams. He said the process has helped the company generate returns of approximately 20% on investments across its portfolio.

Margin Outlook and Management Changes

Warner Music said its margin performance has exceeded its full-year target for two consecutive quarters. Zerza said the company now expects to achieve the high end of its 150 to 200 basis point margin expansion target for fiscal 2026.

He attributed the margin gains to profitable growth, cost savings and operating leverage. Zerza also said the company’s organizational redesign and financial transformation program are enabling greater use of AI for process automation, forecasting and reporting.

Kyncl announced that Zerza will take on the additional role of chief operating officer while continuing to serve as CFO. His expanded responsibilities will include corporate development, central marketing, business and market intelligence, and WMX.

Looking ahead, management said Warner Music remains focused on high single-digit total revenue growth, double-digit adjusted OIBDA and adjusted EPS growth, and operating cash flow conversion of 50% to 60% of adjusted OIBDA. Kyncl said the company’s release schedule includes new music in the third quarter from Charli xcx, Lizzo, Alex Warren, Sombr, Tiesto, Teddy Swims, Kehlani and others.

About Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG)

Warner Music Group is a major global music company that operates across recorded music and music publishing. Its recorded-music business comprises a portfolio of well-known labels—including Atlantic, Warner Records and Parlophone—as well as distribution and artist-services operations that support both established and emerging artists. The company's publishing arm, Warner Chappell Music, manages songwriting catalogs and administers rights for compositions across multiple media, providing licensing for film, television, advertising and other commercial uses.

WMG's activities span the full music value chain: signing and developing artists, producing and marketing recordings, distributing music through physical channels and streaming platforms, and monetizing rights through licensing, synchronization and neighboring-rights collection.

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