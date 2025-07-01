Markets
WMG

Warner Music, Bain Capital To Form JV

July 01, 2025 — 09:39 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Warner Music Group (WMG) and Bain Capital, a global private investment firm, are launching a joint venture to allow for the purchase of up to $1.2 billion of legendary music catalogs across both recorded music and music publishing. It was formed through equal equity commitments from WMG and Bain Capital. WMG and Bain Capital will together source and acquire the catalogs. WMG will manage all aspects of marketing, distribution, and administration.

Robert Kyncl, CEO, Warner Music, said: "Augmenting our deep expertise and global infrastructure with Bain Capital's financial prowess and belief in music will make us the destination of choice for preeminent catalogs."

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

WMG

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.