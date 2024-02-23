Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD) & Snapchat Partner for AR Campaign

Warner Bros. Discovery WBD partnered with Snapchat SNAP to generate excitement for the upcoming release of Dune: Part Two. This collaboration aims to leverage Snapchat's popularity, particularly among younger demographics, to boost anticipation for the movie's debut on Mar 1.



The campaign features an array of interactive elements, including an augmented reality (AR) lens and custom cameo stickers, which will complement video ads promoting the film.



The centerpiece of the campaign is the AR lens, which allows users to transform into Fremen characters and ride sandworms in the world of Dune. This interactive experience aims to captivate Snapchat users and deepen their engagement with the film's universe.



The partnership between Warner Bros. Discovery and Snapchat builds upon their successful collaboration on previous campaigns, such as the global promotion for Barbie. By tapping into Snapchat's extensive user base, which boasts 414 million daily active users, WBD seeks to maximize exposure for Dune: Part Two among a key demographic.

Upcoming Content to Boost the Top Line Amid Competition

Warner Bros. Discovery announced an impressive lineup of content, which is expected to boost the top line in the upcoming quarters. This lineup includes movies like Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire, Venom 3 and Red One.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2024 revenues is pegged at $41.43 billion, indicating year-over-year growth of 0.36%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for loss per share is pegged at 28 cents, indicating a year-over-year rise of 77.11%.



Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire is an upcoming American monster movie. It is a sequel to Godzilla vs. Kong and the fifth installment in the MonsterVerse franchise. This film marks the 38th entry in the Godzilla franchise, the 13th in the King Kong series and the fifth Godzilla film to be fully produced by an American studio. The movie is set to release on Mar 29.



Venom 3 is an upcoming superhero movie, which is centered around the Marvel Comics character Venom. Produced by Columbia Pictures in collaboration with Marvel and distributed by Sony Pictures Releasing, it serves as the sixth installment in Sony's Spider-Man Universe. It is set to release on Nov 8.



Red One is an upcoming American Christmas action-adventure comedy film helmed by director Jake Kasdan and penned by Chris Morgan, which is based on an original story by Hiram Garcia. This project is envisioned as the inaugural installment of a potential franchise that reimagines holiday mythology. It is set to release on Nov 15.



Shares of this Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company have declined 16% year to date against the Zacks Consumer Discretionary sector’s rise of 0.5% due to stiff competition from Netflix NFLX and Amazon AMZN Prime. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



Netflix, as the dominant force in global streaming, is anticipated to make significant investments in content creation. Its upcoming content includes titles like Shirley, The Casagrandes Movie and Is It Cake? (Season 3).



Amazon Prime, a major player in the online streaming market, is preparing to launch promising projects, such as Fallout, Ricky Stanicky and Reina Roja, to achieve success as well as new subscribers.

