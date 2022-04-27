Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD) Q1 Earnings Beat Estimates

Warner Bros. Discovery WBD reported first-quarter 2022 earnings of 69 cents per share, up 228.6% year over year.



Revenues increased 13.4% year over year to $3.159 billion, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 0.64%.



The consensus mark for earnings was pegged at 56 cents per share.

Top-Line Details

Advertising revenues increased 4.7% year over year to $1.48 billion. Distribution revenues increased 8.5% year over year to $1.42 billion. Other revenues were $255 million compared with $67 million reported in the year-ago quarter.



U.S. Networks (61.2% of revenues) revenues increased 7% on a year-over-year basis to $1.93 billion. Advertising revenues increased 4.6%, driven by the performance of next-gen advertising products like Discovery+ and Go. Distribution revenues rose 11.3%, primarily driven by growth of Discovery+ subscribers throughout 2021, while linear affiliate revenues were also up year over year as rate increases continued to outpace subscriber declines.



Subscribers of Warner Bros. Discovery’s fully-distributed networks were 4% lower on a year-over-year basis. Total portfolio subscribers declined 4% year over year.



International Networks revenues (38.9% of revenues) increased 24.5% year over year to $1.23 billion. Advertising revenues were up 5.1%, partly helped by the Beijing Winter Olympic Games and underlying momentum in certain key markets like the U.K., Germany and Latin America. Distribution Revenues were up 4.3%, driven by the continued growth of Discovery+.



Warner Bros. Discovery ended the first quarter with 24 million paying direct-to-consumer subscribers.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. Quote

Operating Details

In the first quarter, total operating expenses increased 17% year over year to $2.81 billion. Selling, general and administrative (SG&A) expenses declined by 1% from the year-ago quarter’s levels to $1.04 billion.



Adjusted operating income before depreciation & amortization (“OIBDA”) increased 22.7% from the year-ago quarter’s levels to $1.027 billion.



U.S. Networks adjusted OIBDA increased 24.5% from the year-ago quarter’s levels to $1.025 billion. International Networks’ adjusted OIBDA rose 6.6% year over year to $161 million.



GAAP operating income declined 10.9% year over year to $353 million.

Balance Sheet

As of Mar 31, 2022, cash & cash equivalents were $4.16 billion compared with $3.91 billion as of Dec 31, 2021.

Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider

Currently, Warner Bros. Discovery carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



Some better-ranked stocks in the Consumer Discretionary sector include Funko FNKO and Vitru Limited VTRU, each carrying a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and Golden Entertainment GDEN, carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



Funko, Golden Entertainment and Vitru Limited are scheduled to report their quarterly results on May 5, May 5 and May 16, respectively.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Funko’s first-quarter 2022 earnings is pegged at $0.20 per share, down by 6 cents over the past 30 days.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Vitru’s first-quarter 2022 earnings is pegged at $0.20 per share, down by 6 cents over the past 30 days.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Golden Entertainment’s first-quarter 2022 earnings is pegged at $0.49 per share, unchanged over the past 30 days.

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s a little-known chemical company that’s up 65% over last year, yet still dirt cheap. With unrelenting demand, soaring 2022 earnings estimates, and $1.5 billion for repurchasing shares, retail investors could jump in at any time.

This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.