Warner Bros. (WBD) Expands Portfolio With EXPEDITION UNKNOWN

Warner Bros. Discovery WBD is expanding its content portfolio with the new season of EXPEDITION UNKNOWN, featuring global adventurer Josh Gates, on Discovery Channel. The show is set to start on Jun 19.



In the thrilling two-part season premiere, Josh Gates embarks on a quest to uncover the lost tomb of Alexander the Great. Known for ruling one of the largest empires in history, Alexander the Great's final resting place has been a coveted mystery for centuries.



Gates' adventures also take him above the Arctic Circle, where he leads a search for the rare wreckage of a Barracuda, a World War II torpedo bomber designed to target Nazi warships.



Another significant expedition brings Josh Gates to the coast of Tanzania where he investigates the ocean floor for the lost city of Rhapta, a legendary trading outpost from the edge of the Roman Empire, often referred to as Africa's Atlantis.



Each of these adventures highlights Gates' dedication to uncovering the truths behind some of the world's greatest mysteries.

WBD’s Growing Content Portfolio to Attract Subscribers

Warner Bros. is constantly expanding its content portfolio to keep the viewers engaged like the recent announcement for EXPEDITION UNKNOWN.



The company has a robust portfolio that comprises iconic networks like CNN, Max and HBO, as well as beloved channels, such as Cartoon Network and Animal Planet.



CNN is looking to expand with new seasons of United States of Scandal, Searching for and Secrets & Spies: A Nuclear Game. Max’s upcoming original series includes Hannah Einbinder: Everything Must Go and Breaking New Ground.



HBO’s upcoming lineup includes the new season of House of the Dragon, Industry, My Brilliant Friend and The Franchise. Cartoon Network’s upcoming content includes Jessica's Big Little World, Craig of the Creek and Total Drama Island. The upcoming content lineup is expected to aid subscriber growth in the upcoming quarters.



However, Warner Bros.’s bottom line is expected to remain under pressure due to ongoing restructuring and transformation initiatives, including strategic content programming assessments, organization restructuring, facility consolidation activities and other contract termination costs. This restructuring program is expected to be substantially completed by the end of 2024.



WBD expects to incur up to $5.3 billion in pre-tax restructuring charges, of which it has already incurred $4.3 billion as of Mar 31, 2024, related to this plan. Of the total expected pre-tax restructuring charges, the company expects total cash expenditures in the range of $1-$1.5 billion.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for WBD’s 2024 DTC subscribers is pegged at 106.13 million, indicating year-over-year growth of 8.6%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2024 loss per share has widened by 10 cents to 38 cents over the past 30 days.



Shares of this Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company have plunged 29% year to date compared with the Zacks Consumer Discretionary sector's decline of 3.9% due to tough competition in the content space from Netflix NFLX, Amazon AMZN and Disney DIS.



Netflix, Amazon and Disney are some of the biggest companies in the streaming industry globally. Netflix has 269.6 million global paid members, followed by Amazon Prime with more than 200 million, Disney+ with 153.6 million and WBD with 99.6 million, according to a report by digital trends. WBD has been constantly investing in content to compete against the giants in the streaming market.



Warner Bros. Discovery has announced its 2024-2025 upfront strategy, Más, unveiling 10 new FAST channels and an expanded content lineup. This initiative aims to bolster WBD's digital presence, offering culturally relevant programming to meet the growing demand from viewers.

