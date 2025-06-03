Markets
Warner Bros. Discovery Shareholders Reject CEO's Pay Package

June 03, 2025 — 09:25 pm EDT

(RTTNews) - Shareholders of Warner Bros. Discovery voted against the 2024 executive compensation packages, including Chief Executive officer David Zaslav's pay, in a non-binding "Say-on-Pay" vote. This vote allows shareholders to express approval or disapproval of executive pay.

According to company-reported figures, around 724.45 million shares supported the compensation package, while 1.06 billion shares opposed it.

Zaslav's pay for 2024 increased by 4.5% to $51.9 million, as stated in the company's latest proxy filing.

At the company's 2025 Annual Meeting of Stockholders on June 2, shareholders voted to approve changes to the company's 2011 Employee Stock Purchase Plan. The amendment, previously approved by the board of directors on March 31, was subject to stockholder approval. With this change, the number of shares available for purchase under the plan has increased by 25 million.

Warner Bros. Discovery closed Tuesday's regular trading at $9.94 down $0.06 or 0.60%. But in the after-hours trading the stock gained $0.08 or 0.80%.

