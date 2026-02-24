Markets
WBD

Warner Bros. Discovery Says Reviewing A Revised Paramount Skydance Bid

February 24, 2026 — 08:51 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (WBD) said Tuesday it has received a revised acquisition proposal from Paramount Skydance Corporation, and that its board is reviewing the offer with financial and legal advisors.

The company said the updated proposal followed discussions between the parties during a seven-day limited waiver period. Warner Bros. Discovery added that its previously announced merger agreement with Netflix, Inc. remains in effect, and the board continues to recommend in favour of the transaction. Shareholders were advised not to take any action at this time regarding the amended Paramount Skydance tender offer. Allen & Company, JPMorgan Chase & Co. and Evercore Inc. are serving as financial advisors to Warner Bros.

WBD shares closed at $28.92, up 0.59% on Monday.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

WBD

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.