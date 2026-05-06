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Warner Bros. Discovery Q1 Loss Widens

May 06, 2026 — 05:26 pm EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (WBD) on Wednesday reported first-quarter results with losses widening significantly from last year, as higher expenses and a major one-time charge weighed on performance.

The company posted total revenues of $8.89 billion for the three months ended March 31, 2026, slightly down from $8.97 billion a year earlier. Net loss widened sharply to $2.92 billion from $453 million in the prior-year quarter.

Operating loss came in at $2.469 billion compared with a loss of $37 million last year, driven by total costs and expenses rising to $11.36 billion from $9.,016 billion.

The increase was largely due to a $2.80 billion Netflix termination fee, along with higher selling, general and administrative expenses of $2.47 billion.

Loss per share widened to $1.17 from $0.18 per share a year earlier, reflecting the significant increase in net loss.

WBD is currently trading after hours at $27.18, down $0.02 or 0.07 percent on the Nasdaq.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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