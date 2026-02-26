Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. Q4 Loss Drops

(RTTNews) - Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (WBD) announced Loss for fourth quarter of -$252 million

The company's earnings came in at -$252 million, or -$0.10 per share. This compares with -$494 million, or -$0.20 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period fell 5.7% to $9.460 billion from $10.027 billion last year.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: -$252 Mln. vs. -$494 Mln. last year. -EPS: -$0.10 vs. -$0.20 last year. -Revenue: $9.460 Bln vs. $10.027 Bln last year.

