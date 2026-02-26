Markets
Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. Q4 Loss Drops

February 26, 2026 — 07:05 am EST

(RTTNews) - Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (WBD) announced Loss for fourth quarter of -$252 million

The company's earnings came in at -$252 million, or -$0.10 per share. This compares with -$494 million, or -$0.20 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period fell 5.7% to $9.460 billion from $10.027 billion last year.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

