Warner Bros. Discovery Executives Are Considering a Sale. Even So, the Stock Is Up 101%

Key Points

Warner Bros. Discovery's stock has reacted to takeover talks.

The company already had a plan in place to split into two businesses.

The two business units have been on divergent paths.

10 stocks we like better than Warner Bros. Discovery ›

News recently came out that Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ: WBD) has received interest from suitors looking to buy the business.

Reportedly, management and the board of directors spurned previous offers from parties including Paramount Skydance. However, management indicated that it's open to exploring various options to "maximize shareholder value," which would indicate it's listening to takeover offers.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now. Continue »

While the news makes for exciting reading, it's time to dig into the company to better determine what decision investors should make.

A big stock price reaction

Since the start of the year, Warner Bros. Discovery's share price has more than doubled, increasing 101.1% through Oct. 22. Much of the price movement has occurred since the start of September, however. That came about as rumors swirled about a potential takeover.

Additionally, certain notable investors took positions in the company. That includes the well-regarded Stanley Druckenmiller, who bought shares in the second quarter via the Duquesne Family Office.

Of course, you shouldn't invest merely because others have bought shares. Still, it's an interesting business, and others clearly feel that the stock is undervalued. That makes it a good time to take a step back to learn more about Warner Bros. Discovery's underlying business.

The business

Warner Bros. Discover consists of cable channels (linear network operations) including TNT, TBS, CNN, TLC, and the Discovery Channel. It also has a direct-to-consumer (DTC) business that has premium pay TV and streaming services like HBO. Finally, the business includes studio operations that produce films and television programs.

That's a sprawling media enterprise, but it's not running on all cylinders. In an effort to maximize shareholder value, the company announced in June that it plans to separate into two separate public companies. One business would include the streaming and studio businesses (including Warner Bros., DC Studios, HBO, and HBO Max). The other, Global Networks, would house the television networks.

The company plans to continue pursuing the creation of two separately traded public companies while exploring a sale.

Meanwhile, the business as a whole has struggled. Second-quarter revenue, adjusted to remove foreign currency translation effects, was flat compared to a year ago, at $9.8 billion.

The studios and streaming business and global linear networks' results have greatly diverged. Quarterly revenue at the streaming and studio businesses increased 12%, and adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) grew more than tenfold to $790 million. However, the global linear networks segment's revenue dropped 9% to $4.8 billion, and adjusted EBITDA fell 25% to $1.5 billion.

Investor decisions

Certainly, there's a lot going on with Warner Bros. Discovery. With multiple parties interested, a bidding war could emerge. That could drive the stock price even higher.

Alternatively, the company could go through with its plan to split into two different companies. You could own the more attractive studios and streaming business that's growing revenue.

However, it's tough to make investment decisions on speculation about what might happen on the deal front. After all, potential acquirers could back out once they do their due diligence. Or their interest could fizzle for any number of reasons, including broad economic concerns and financing.

With so much up in the air, and the business not performing on all cylinders, I'd pass on buying the stock. You may leave money on the table if an entity does buy Warner Bros. Discovery, but that's too difficult, if not impossible, to predict.

You're better off looking for long-term investment opportunities in companies that you believe will do well rather than hoping a corporate transaction bestows a jump in price that provides a quick profit.

Should you invest $1,000 in Warner Bros. Discovery right now?

Before you buy stock in Warner Bros. Discovery, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Warner Bros. Discovery wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $590,357!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,141,748!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 1,033% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 193% for the S&P 500. Don’t miss out on the latest top 10 list, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of October 27, 2025

Lawrence Rothman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Warner Bros. Discovery. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.