Warner Bros. Discovery call volume above normal and directionally bullish

Bullish option flow detected in Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD) with 16,268 calls trading, 1.2x expected, and implied vol increasing over 2 points to 44.78%. Jan-25 11 calls and 11/22 weekly 10 calls are the most active options, with total volume in those strikes near 5,800 contracts. The Put/Call Ratio is 0.25. Earnings are expected on February 21st.
