Warner Bros. Discovery call volume above normal and directionally bullish

Bullish option flow detected in Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD) with 16,268 calls trading, 1.2x expected, and implied vol increasing over 2 points to 44.78%. Jan-25 11 calls and 11/22 weekly 10 calls are the most active options, with total volume in those strikes near 5,800 contracts. The Put/Call Ratio is 0.25. Earnings are expected on February 21st.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.