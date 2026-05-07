Warby Parker Inc. Q1 Sales Increase

(RTTNews) - Warby Parker Inc. (WRBY) reported earnings for first quarter of $3.18 million

The company's bottom line totaled $3.18 million, or $0.03 per share. This compares with $3.47 million, or $0.03 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 8.3% to $242.45 million from $223.78 million last year.

Warby Parker Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $3.18 Mln. vs. $3.47 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.03 vs. $0.03 last year. -Revenue: $242.45 Mln vs. $223.78 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Full year revenue guidance: $ 959 M To $ 976 M

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