Want To Establish An Endowed Scholarship? Here’s How To Do It

College expenses can hinder academic success. However, scholarships are an invaluable tool to help students reach their goals.

With an endowed scholarship, you can create an ongoing source of funds for financial aid and make a lasting contribution to a college education.

What Is an Endowed Scholarship?

Endowed scholarships consist of a large sum of money invested and managed over time to provide ongoing financial aid for students.

An endowed scholarship can cover general tuition, fees, books and other educational expenses, and you can design the scholarship to meet the financial needs of a specific student. Endowed scholarships can range from small awards that cover textbooks to substantial awards that cover a student’s entire tuition.

Endowments vs. Scholarships

Endowed scholarships differ from traditional scholarships in their structure. Traditional scholarships are funded by a single, one-time payment. A donor contributes a specific sum, which is distributed to eligible students. Once the funds run out, the donor has to renew the award with another donation, or the scholarship program ends.

By contrast, an endowed scholarship is funded from the interest accumulated from the donation’s interest and earnings. If the fund’s investments are carefully managed, the fund can produce enough money to provide a lasting legacy of ongoing support for college students.

How Does an Endowment Fund Work?

When a donor wants to start an endowment scholarship, they contact the university or college to donate. The university then invests the endowed funds in stocks, bonds and other securities to earn money in interest and dividends to cover the annual scholarship award for years to come.

The endowment fund can also include additional gifts from other donors. These contributions are sometimes used to increase the size of the endowed scholarship, provide supplemental funds that can be used to cover additional expenses or offset losses from the stock market’s performance.

School endowments can be huge. The top 15 universities with endowed scholarships had an average fund of $21.8 billion at the end of the 2022 fiscal year. With such significant endowments, those schools can offer substantial financial aid packages.

With Harvard University’s endowment, for example, families that make less than $85,000 pay nothing in tuition or fees. Those making $85,000 to $150,000 will pay between 0% and 10% of their annual income. Harvard’s robust aid options can make it cheaper than a public state university.

What Should I Think About Before Starting an Endowed Scholarship?

Establishing an endowed scholarship can require a large sum of money and resources. Ask yourself some key questions before you proceed with establishing a scholarship.

First and foremost, determine what you want to accomplish with the scholarship and who you’d like to impact. You could help out students who are trying to enter the industry you work in. For example, Bill and Carol Mechanic, two prominent figures in the film industry, established an endowed scholarship fund at their alma mater, Michigan State University. If you can’t decide where you’d like to place your funds, consult with your chosen school’s development officer.

You should also decide whether the scholarship will be merit-based or need-based. A merit-based scholarship is offered based on a student’s ability or skill. Need-based scholarships are awarded to students based on financial need.

These considerations are important in ensuring that your scholarship has a lasting and profound impact on your chosen school and its students.

Benefits of Creating an Endowed Scholarship

If you decide to create an endowed scholarship at your chosen college or university, there are several benefits that you can expect:

Brand recognition. If you own a business, creating an endowed scholarship can be a great way to build brand recognition and goodwill. The name of the scholarship will appear on the school's website and in various publications, which can benefit your brand in the long run.

Impact on students. Your scholarship can have a substantial impact on students' lives. Thanks to your donation, they may be able to get an education they otherwise wouldn't be able to afford. Your gift could help them on their path to success in their field.

Taxes. You can get a valuable tax deduction when you create an endowed scholarship with a qualifying school or organization. The donation qualifies for a charitable deduction of up to 100% of adjusted gross income for an individual and 25% for a corporation.

How To Create an Endowed Scholarship

The process of creating an endowed scholarship varies by institution, but in general, you can follow these steps to launch a new scholarship program:

Contact your school's financial aid or development office. The first step is to contact the school you'd like to offer a scholarship. The development or financial aid department can tell you what you need to do to create the scholarship, how it will be administered and the next steps.

Contribute the minimum amount. The minimum amount required to open an endowed scholarship varies, but you'll typically need a minimum of $50,000 to get started. From there, you can add more funds to the scholarship fund as you see fit.

Decide on applicant criteria. As the scholarship's founder, you get to decide the criteria on which it's awarded. You may decide that the scholarship is for students who plan to study in your field or limit it to students in a specific area. Common criteria include minimum GPAs, specific majors or economic background.

Creating an endowed scholarship is a powerful way to make a lasting difference in the lives of students. With your gift, you can create a scholarship that enables students to get an education and succeed in their fields. If you’re considering creating an endowed scholarship, contact your school to get started.

