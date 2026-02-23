Want Outperformance? 5 Stocks With Relative Price Strength

Wall Street stepped into 2026 with a solid footing after three powerful years of gains. Still, February brought fresh swings. Concerns about the long-term payoff from heavy AI spending triggered a rotation out of technology shares, even as many companies delivered strong earnings. The broader index has moved sideways, but beneath the surface, individual stocks have seen sharp advances and declines, creating a market driven more by stock selection than headlines.



Trade policy has added another layer of uncertainty. After the Supreme Court struck down earlier emergency tariffs, the administration responded with higher global duties, unsettling investors who had hoped for easing tensions. Slower growth at the end of last year and sticky inflation also kept sentiment in check. Yet risers continue to outpace fallers, showing resilience despite the noise.



In this kind of uneven market, relative price strength offers a clear edge. Focusing on stocks that consistently outperform can help investors navigate volatility while staying aligned with leadership.



At this stage, investors would be wise to consider companies such as Remitly Global RELY, TechnipFMC plc FTI, Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. SHIP, AngloGold Ashanti AU and Tapestry TPR.

Relative Price Strength Strategy

Whether a stock has the potential to offer considerable returns is determined primarily by its earnings and valuation ratios. Simultaneously, it is essential to check whether its price performance exceeds its peers or the industry average.



Upon such comparison, if we find that a stock is unable to match up to wider sectoral growth despite having impressive earnings momentum or valuation multiples, it may be better to avoid it.



However, those outperforming their respective industries or benchmarks should be included in your portfolio since they have a higher chance of securing significant returns. Picking a stock that outperforms its peers ensures a winning option on your hands.



Then again, it is imperative that you determine whether or not an investment has relevant upside potential when considering stocks with significant relative price strength. Stocks delivering better than the S&P 500 for 1 to 3 months, at least, and having solid fundamentals, indicate room for growth and the best way to go about this strategy.



Finally, it is crucial to find out whether analysts are optimistic about the upcoming earnings of these companies. In order to do this, we have added positive estimate revisions for the current quarter’s (Q1) earnings to our screen. When a stock undergoes an upward revision, it leads to additional price gains.

Screening Parameters

Relative % Price change – 12 weeks greater than 0



Relative % Price change – 4 weeks greater than 0



Relative % Price change – 1 week greater than 0



(We have considered those stocks that have been outperforming the S&P 500 over the last 12 weeks, four weeks and one week.)



% Change (Q1) Est. over 4 Weeks greater than 0: Positive current-quarter estimate revisions over the last four weeks.



Zacks Rank equal to 1: Only Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks — that have returned more than 26% annually over the last 26 years and surpassed the S&P 500 in 23 of the last 26 years — can get through. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



Current Price greater than or equal to $5 and Average 20-day Volume greater than or equal to 50,000: A minimum price of $5 is a good standard to screen low-priced stocks, while a high trading volume would imply adequate liquidity.



VGM Score less than or equal to B: Our research shows that stocks with a VGM Score of A or B, when combined with a Zacks Rank #1 or 2 (Buy), offer the best upside potential.



Here are five of the 10 stocks that made it through the screen:



Remitly Global: Seattle, WA-based Remitly Global is a mobile-first platform that helps immigrants send money across borders. Operating in more than 175 countries, it supports millions of customers and is expanding beyond remittances into broader cross-border financial services for individuals and businesses. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2026 earnings of the company indicates 43.8% growth. RELY has a VGM Score of A.



The firm has a market capitalization of around $3.6 billion. Notably, over the past 60 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for Remitly Global’s 2026 earnings has gone up 35.3%. RELY’s shares have lost 28.2% in a year.



TechnipFMC plc: Headquartered in Newcastle, England and Houston, TX, TechnipFMC is a global provider of subsea and surface technologies for oil and gas projects. The company’s expected EPS growth rate for three to five years is currently 18.8%, which compares favorably with the industry's growth rate of 12.8%. FTI has a VGM Score of B.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for TechnipFMC’s 2026 earnings per share indicates 11.8% year-over-year growth. The company beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings in three of the last four quarters and missed in the other, with the average being 15.9%. FTI shares have increased 117.9% in a year.



Seanergy Maritime Holdings: Seanergy is a U.S.-listed pure-play Capesize shipowner focused on dry bulk transportation. It operates a modern fleet of Capesize and Newcastlemax vessels and is steadily expanding capacity, offering strong leverage to the improving freight rates. The company beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings in each of the last four quarters, with the average being 76.4%. Headquartered in Greece, Seanergy has a VGM Score of A.



The firm has a market capitalization of nearly $300 million. Notably, over the past 60 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for Seanergy’s 2026 earnings has moved up 28.1%. SHIP’s shares have increased 97% in a year.



AngloGold Ashanti: It is a Colorado-headquartered gold mining company. AngloGold Ashanti has a market capitalization of around $57.7 billion. The company has a VGM Score of B.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for AngloGold Ashanti’s 2026 earnings per share indicates 60% year-over-year growth. Over the past 60 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its 2025 earnings has moved up 10%. AU shares have gained more than 261% in a year.



Tapestry: Founded in 1941 and headquartered in New York, Tapestry is the designer and marketer of fine accessories and gifts for women and men in the United States and internationally. The company has a market capitalization of nearly $32 billion. TPR has a VGM Score of B.



Notably, over the past 60 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for Tapestry’s fiscal 2026 earnings has moved up 13.3%. TPR beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings in each of the last four quarters, with the average being 12.8%. Tapestry stock has surged 85.7% in a year.

