Want the Maximum Social Security Benefit? Here Are the 2 Boxes You'll Need to Check.

Key Points

You must earn at least the wage base limit for 35 years to be eligible for the maximum benefit.

Delaying benefits past your full retirement age will increase your benefit monthly.

Only about 20% of current or future recipients will earn at least the wage base limit in any year.

The $23,760 Social Security bonus most retirees completely overlook ›

Social Security is a staple for retirees, but the role it plays in their retirement finances varies widely because benefits vary widely. As of April, the average retired worker benefit was $2,081, but plenty of people receive well below and above that amount.

This year, the maximum Social Security benefit is $5,181. And while this may sound enticing, it's unfortunately not easy to accomplish for most people. It's a two-step process, involving career earnings and when you claim.

Will AI create the world's first trillionaire? Our team just released a report on the one little-known company, called an "Indispensable Monopoly" providing the critical technology Nvidia and Intel both need. Continue »

You need to be a consistent high earner

Each year, Social Security puts a cap on how much of your income is subject to Social Security payroll taxes, called the "wage base limit." This year, the limit is $184,500. That means, for example, if you were to earn $200,000, $15,500 would be exempt from the payroll tax.

To be eligible for the maximum Social Security benefit, you need to earn at least the wage base limit in the 35 years that Social Security uses to calculate your benefit. The reason is tax-related: If you've earned the wage base limit in those 35 years, you've paid the maximum amount of taxes possible for those years, putting you in line to receive the highest possible benefit.

The wage base limit changes annually (in most years), so there's a chance you'll be over the limit in some years, but not others. Here are the past 10 wage base limits before this year:

Year Wage Base Limit 2025 $176,100 2024 $168,600 2023 $160,200 2022 $147,000 2021 $142,800 2020 $137,700 2019 $132,900 2018 $128,400 2017 $127,200 2016 $118,500

According to the Social Security Administration, only about 20% of current or future recipients will earn at least the wage base limit in any year during their careers. The number that will do it for 35 years is drastically smaller. And, unfortunately, even earning below the wage base limit in one of the 35 years would disqualify you from earning the maximum benefit amount.

You need to delay benefits as late as possible

The second step to receiving the maximum benefit is delaying claiming benefits until you turn 70.

When you delay benefits past your full retirement age, you receive delayed retirement credits that increase your benefit by 2/3 of 1% monthly. This works out to 8% annually and a 24% boost if your full retirement age is 67 (anyone born in 1960 or later) and you delay until 70.

Age 70 is the latest you can delay benefits and still receive delayed retirement credits, making it the latest age you should realistically claim. If you've checked the earnings box, waiting it out is your ticket to the maximum benefit.

The $23,760 Social Security bonus most retirees completely overlook

If you're like most Americans, you're a few years (or more) behind on your retirement savings. But a handful of little-known "Social Security secrets" could help ensure a boost in your retirement income.

One easy trick could pay you as much as $23,760 more... each year! Once you learn how to maximize your Social Security benefits, we think you could retire confidently with the peace of mind we're all after. Join Stock Advisor to learn more about these strategies.

View the "Social Security secrets" »

The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.