Want the Maximum Social Security Benefit in 2026? Here's What You'll Need to Do.

Key Points

The maximum monthly Social Security benefit has been set at $5,251 for 2026.

Monthly benefits increase each month you delay claiming beyond your full retirement age.

Workers will also need to achieve 35 years of earnings above the wage base limit.

For decades, Social Security has played a major role in Americans' retirement finances. After decades of paying into the Social Security system (in most cases), it's a well-earned financial lifeline for many in their golden years. In fact, Social Security is the only retirement income for millions of Americans.

Whether Social Security is all, most, or just a portion of your retirement income, it makes sense that you'd want to aim to receive the highest benefit possible. In 2026, the maximum monthly Social Security benefit possible is $5,251, a $143 increase from the 2025 maximum.

While most recipients won't be eligible to receive the maximum benefit, some will. If you have your eyes set on achieving it, here's what you need to know going into 2026.

1. You'll need to delay claiming benefits as late as possible

Half the equation when it comes to receiving the maximum Social Security monthly benefit is when you claim benefits. Your full retirement age (FRA) is when you're eligible to receive your base benefit (called your primary insurance amount), but you can choose to claim benefits earlier or later than that.

While claiming benefits before your FRA reduces the monthly amount you receive, claiming later than your FRA increases this amount.

The latest you can delay benefits and get a monthly boost is age 70. Leading up to that, your benefits are increased by 2/3 of 1% monthly (8% annually) each month you delay past your FRA. For example, if your primary insurance amount was $2,000 and you delayed benefits for three years, your new monthly benefit would be $2,480.

To reach the maximum monthly Social Security benefit, you'll need to delay claiming benefits until you turn 70. This is the easier of the two requirements.

2. You need to be a high earner throughout your career

The second half of the equation for receiving the maximum monthly benefit deals with your lifetime earnings. Each year, Social Security sets the wage base limit, which is the maximum amount of your income that will be subject to Social Security payroll taxes.

In 2026, the wage base limit is $184,500, up from $176,100 in 2025. To be eligible for the maximum benefit, you'll need to earn above the wage base limit in each of the 35 years that Social Security uses to calculate your monthly benefit.

If 2026 will be one of the years used in calculating your benefit, you'll need to earn more than $184,500. Needless to say, this is much easier said than done. After all, if increasing your income were a matter of just wanting to, everyone would be doing it.

Below are the past 10 wage base limits, so you can have an idea of whether or not you're on track to receive the maximum benefit. If you earned anything less in any of those years, then unfortunately, you won't qualify:

Year Wage Base Limit 2025 $176,100 2024 $168,600 2023 $160,200 2022 $147,000 2021 $142,800 2020 $137,700 2019 $132,900 2018 $128,400 2017 $127,200 2016 $118,500

Most people won't come close to receiving the maximum benefit

The earnings portion is what usually disqualifies someone from being eligible for the maximum Social Security benefit. According to Social Security, only around 6% of Americans earn above the wage base limit in any given year. And only around 20% earn above the limit in a single year throughout their career.

Considering those stats, it's easy to see why so few people actually qualify for the maximum benefit. If you don't qualify, don't be deterred; use it as a reminder of why aiming for multiple streams of retirement income is so important.

