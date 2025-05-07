Want To Live in One of These Exploding East Coast Suburbs? Here’s the Salary You Need

Living in the suburbs is typically a lot cheaper than residing in the city proper. You can cut costs while still enjoying a comfortable lifestyle. GOBankingRates conducted a study to find the 50 fastest-growing suburbs in America and how much income each metro area requires. Among those were 19 East Coast suburbs.

Some of the apparent population growth is a result of the U.S. Census Bureau redefining some Census Designated Places. All boundary data is based on 2023. See more about the methodology at the end of this gallery.

Fort Mill, South Carolina

Population increase %: 77.6%

77.6% Income needed to live comfortably: $121,572

$121,572 Household median income: $127,537

$127,537 Total cost of living annually: $60,786

$60,786 Average home value: $527,953

Groveland, Florida

Population increase %: 65.4%

65.4% Income needed to live comfortably: $105,272

$105,272 Household median income: $92,258

$92,258 Total cost of living annually: $52,636

$52,636 Average home value: $380,076

Waxhaw, North Carolina

Population increase %: 49.9%

49.9% Income needed to live comfortably: $134,366

$134,366 Household median income: $128,115

$128,115 Total cost of living annually: $67,183

$67,183 Average home value: $604,211

Apollo Beach, Florida

Population increase %: 45.7%

45.7% Income needed to live comfortably: $116,973

$116,973 Household median income: $113,130

$113,130 Total cost of living annually: $58,487

$58,487 Average home value: $463,947

Apex, North Carolina

Population increase %: 40.4%

40.4% Income needed to live comfortably: $132,730

$132,730 Household median income: $138,442

$138,442 Total cost of living annually: $66,365

$66,365 Average home value: $612,709

Mooresville, North Carolina

Population increase %: 38.4%

38.4% Income needed to live comfortably: $116,267

$116,267 Household median income: $88,592

$88,592 Total cost of living annually: $58,133

$58,133 Average home value: $473,259

Clayton, North Carolina

Population increase %: 38%

38% Income needed to live comfortably: $97,195

$97,195 Household median income: $73,348

$73,348 Total cost of living annually: $48,598

$48,598 Average home value: $364,940

Sun City Center, Florida

Population increase %: 35.4%

35.4% Income needed to live comfortably: $97,515

$97,515 Household median income: $71,012

$71,012 Total cost of living annually: $48,757

$48,757 Average home value: $330,225

Clermont, Florida

Population increase %: 34.2%

34.2% Income needed to live comfortably: $111,951

$111,951 Household median income: $79,789

$79,789 Total cost of living annually: $55,975

$55,975 Average home value: $431,786

Doral, Florida

Population increase %: 31.3%

31.3% Income needed to live comfortably: $152,479

$152,479 Household median income: $88,474

$88,474 Total cost of living annually: $76,239

$76,239 Average home value: $693,544

Wesley Chapel, Florida

Population increase %: 30.7%

30.7% Income needed to live comfortably: $109,419

$109,419 Household median income: $107,004

$107,004 Total cost of living annually: $54,709

$54,709 Average home value: $420,097

Holly Springs, North Carolina

Population increase %: 30.3%

30.3% Income needed to live comfortably: $128,187

$128,187 Household median income: $132,435

$132,435 Total cost of living annually: $64,093

$64,093 Average home value: $578,214

Union City, Georgia

Population increase %: 30.3%

30.3% Income needed to live comfortably: $86,409

$86,409 Household median income: $47,635

$47,635 Total cost of living annually: $43,205

$43,205 Average home value: $248,507

Ruskin, Florida

Population increase %: 28.1%

28.1% Income needed to live comfortably: $97,402

$97,402 Household median income: $76,402

$76,402 Total cost of living annually: $48,701

$48,701 Average home value: $331,571

Leesburg, Florida

Population increase %: 28%

28% Income needed to live comfortably: $87,863

$87,863 Household median income: $47,506

$47,506 Total cost of living annually: $43,932

$43,932 Average home value: $291,225

Elkridge, Maryland

Population increase %: 27.6%

27.6% Income needed to live comfortably: $119,076

$119,076 Household median income: $135,412

$135,412 Total cost of living annually: $59,538

$59,538 Average home value: $494,247

Canton, Georgia

Population increase %: 27.5%

27.5% Income needed to live comfortably: $123,056

$123,056 Household median income: $81,642

$81,642 Total cost of living annually: $61,528

$61,528 Average home value: $506,325

Wake Forest, North Carolina

Population increase %: 27.5%

27.5% Income needed to live comfortably: $120,895

$120,895 Household median income: $120,777

$120,777 Total cost of living annually: $60,448

$60,448 Average home value: $519,208

Saint Cloud, Florida

Population increase %: 26.2%

26.2% Income needed to live comfortably: $108,487

$108,487 Household median income: $76,196

$76,196 Total cost of living annually: $54,243

$54,243 Average home value: $405,506

Editor’s note: Photos are for representational purposes only and might not reflect the exact locations listed.

Methodology: For this study, GOBankingRates found suburbs with 2023 populations between 20,000 and 100,000. Metro areas with at least 1 million people were kept for this study. GOBankingRates then found total population for 2023, total population for 2018 and household median income from the U.S. Census American Community Survey. The percentage change in population from 2018 to 2023 was then calculated. The highest percentage changes were selected to represent the fastest-growing suburbs. The cost of living was sourced from Sperling’s BestPlaces and include the grocery, healthcare, housing, utilities, transportation and miscellaneous indexes. Using data fom the Bureau of Labor Statistics Consumer Expenditure Survey, the average expenditure cost for each location was calculated. The average home value was sourced from Zillow Home Value Index for February 2025 and average mortgage was calculated using Federal Reserve Economic Data. Cost of living then was calculated. All data was collected on and is up to date as of March 24, 2025.

