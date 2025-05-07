Personal Finance

Want To Live in One of These Exploding East Coast Suburbs? Here’s the Salary You Need

May 07, 2025 — 03:05 pm EDT

Written by GOBankingRates Staff for GOBankingRates->

Living in the suburbs is typically a lot cheaper than residing in the city proper. You can cut costs while still enjoying a comfortable lifestyle. GOBankingRates conducted a study to find the 50 fastest-growing suburbs in America and how much income each metro area requires. Among those were 19 East Coast suburbs.

Also See: Salary Needed To Achieve the American Dream in the 50 Largest Cities

See Next: 6 Subtly Genius Moves All Wealthy People Make With Their Money

Some of the apparent population growth is a result of the U.S. Census Bureau redefining some Census Designated Places. All boundary data is based on 2023. See more about the methodology at the end of this gallery.

Also see the wealthiest suburbs in America.

FORT MILL, SOUTH CAROLINA/UNITED STATES – MAY 31, 2019: Main Street in historic downtown Fort Mill, South Carolina at night.

Fort Mill, South Carolina

  • Population increase %: 77.6%
  • Income needed to live comfortably: $121,572
  • Household median income: $127,537
  • Total cost of living annually: $60,786 
  • Average home value: $527,953

Find Out: What Salary Single People Need To Live Comfortably in 100 Major US Cities

See More: The Living Wage a Family of 4 Needs in All 50 States

Welcome to Florida Sign stock photo

Groveland, Florida

  • Population increase %: 65.4%
  • Income needed to live comfortably: $105,272
  • Household median income: $92,258
  • Total cost of living annually: $52,636
  • Average home value: $380,076

Discover More: Here’s the Cost of Living in Every State

Charlotte North Carolina townhomes

Waxhaw, North Carolina

  • Population increase %: 49.9%
  • Income needed to live comfortably: $134,366
  • Household median income: $128,115
  • Total cost of living annually: $67,183
  • Average home value: $604,211
People on the Riverwalk in downtown Tampa FL.

Apollo Beach, Florida

  • Population increase %: 45.7%
  • Income needed to live comfortably: $116,973
  • Household median income: $113,130
  • Total cost of living annually: $58,487
  • Average home value: $463,947
Apex High School North Carolina

Apex, North Carolina

  • Population increase %: 40.4%
  • Income needed to live comfortably: $132,730
  • Household median income: $138,442
  • Total cost of living annually: $66,365
  • Average home value: $612,709
Welcome to North Carolina stock photo

Mooresville, North Carolina

  • Population increase %: 38.4%
  • Income needed to live comfortably: $116,267
  • Household median income: $88,592
  • Total cost of living annually: $58,133
  • Average home value: $473,259

Check Out: Warren Buffett’s Top 4 Tips for Getting Richer

Drone photo of downtown Clayton, North Carolina.

Clayton, North Carolina

  • Population increase %: 38%
  • Income needed to live comfortably: $97,195
  • Household median income: $73,348
  • Total cost of living annually: $48,598
  • Average home value: $364,940
People on the Riverwalk in downtown Tampa FL.

Sun City Center, Florida

  • Population increase %: 35.4%
  • Income needed to live comfortably: $97,515
  • Household median income: $71,012
  • Total cost of living annually: $48,757
  • Average home value: $330,225
Clermont Florida tower.

Clermont, Florida

  • Population increase %: 34.2%
  • Income needed to live comfortably: $111,951
  • Household median income: $79,789
  • Total cost of living annually: $55,975
  • Average home value: $431,786
Doral, FL, USA - March 14, 2020: Image of Downtown Doral a growing city in Miami FL.

Doral, Florida

  • Population increase %: 31.3%
  • Income needed to live comfortably: $152,479
  • Household median income: $88,474
  • Total cost of living annually: $76,239
  • Average home value: $693,544

That’s Interesting: What Is the Estimated Median Income for the Upper-Middle Class in 2025?

Zephyrhills and Wesley Chapel Florida Neighborhood Aerial by Hot Air Balloon.

Wesley Chapel, Florida

  • Population increase %: 30.7%
  • Income needed to live comfortably: $109,419
  • Household median income: $107,004
  • Total cost of living annually: $54,709
  • Average home value: $420,097
Rocking chairs on the balcony on a lake at sunset in Holly Springs, North Carolina.

Holly Springs, North Carolina

  • Population increase %: 30.3%
  • Income needed to live comfortably: $128,187
  • Household median income: $132,435
  • Total cost of living annually: $64,093
  • Average home value: $578,214
Welcome to Georgia State Sign stock photo

Union City, Georgia

  • Population increase %: 30.3%
  • Income needed to live comfortably: $86,409
  • Household median income: $47,635
  • Total cost of living annually: $43,205
  • Average home value: $248,507

Also See: How Much Money Is Needed To Be Considered Middle Class in Every State?

Tampa Florida River Boat

Ruskin, Florida

  • Population increase %: 28.1%
  • Income needed to live comfortably: $97,402
  • Household median income: $76,402
  • Total cost of living annually: $48,701
  • Average home value: $331,571
Orlando, Florida, USA Downtown Drone Skyline Aerial stock photo

Leesburg, Florida

  • Population increase %: 28%
  • Income needed to live comfortably: $87,863
  • Household median income: $47,506
  • Total cost of living annually: $43,932
  • Average home value: $291,225

Explore More: The Cheapest Place To Buy a Home in Every State

Maryland Welcome Sign

Elkridge, Maryland

  • Population increase %: 27.6%
  • Income needed to live comfortably: $119,076
  • Household median income: $135,412
  • Total cost of living annually: $59,538
  • Average home value: $494,247
Canton, Georgia aka sixes mill.

Canton, Georgia

  • Population increase %: 27.5%
  • Income needed to live comfortably: $123,056
  • Household median income: $81,642
  • Total cost of living annually: $61,528
  • Average home value: $506,325
Wake Forest North Carolina

Wake Forest, North Carolina

  • Population increase %: 27.5%
  • Income needed to live comfortably: $120,895
  • Household median income: $120,777
  • Total cost of living annually: $60,448
  • Average home value: $519,208
Picturesque luxury home with wooden verandah in traditional style overlooking quiet suburban streets under clear blue panoramic skies in this tranquil Florida community.

Saint Cloud, Florida

  • Population increase %: 26.2%
  • Income needed to live comfortably: $108,487
  • Household median income: $76,196
  • Total cost of living annually: $54,243
  • Average home value: $405,506

Editor’s note: Photos are for representational purposes only and might not reflect the exact locations listed.

Methodology: For this study, GOBankingRates found suburbs with 2023 populations between 20,000 and 100,000. Metro areas with at least 1 million people were kept for this study. GOBankingRates then found total population for 2023, total population for 2018 and household median income from the U.S. Census American Community Survey. The percentage change in population from 2018 to 2023 was then calculated. The highest percentage changes were selected to represent the fastest-growing suburbs. The cost of living was sourced from Sperling’s BestPlaces and include the grocery, healthcare, housing, utilities, transportation and miscellaneous indexes. Using data fom the Bureau of Labor Statistics Consumer Expenditure Survey, the average expenditure cost for each location was calculated. The average home value was sourced from Zillow Home Value Index for February 2025 and average mortgage was calculated using Federal Reserve Economic Data. Cost of living then was calculated. All data was collected on and is up to date as of March 24, 2025.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: Want To Live in One of These Exploding East Coast Suburbs? Here’s the Salary You Need

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Personal Finance
GOBankingRates
GOBankingRates is a publication for all things personal finance, that reaches billions of readers. We empower our audience to live richer in your bank account, richer in your personal goal fulfillment, and richer in how you explore the world. Whether you want to know which bank has the best CD rates, where you can retire on a budget or which tech stock to invest in, you’ll find the answers on GOBankingRates.
More articles by this source->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.