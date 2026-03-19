Want to Invest in Quantum Computing Before It Goes Mainstream? Start With These 3 Stocks.

Key Points

IonQ is the quantum computing accuracy leader.

D-Wave is taking a two-pronged approach to quantum computing.

IBM has made quantum computing a major focus.

10 stocks we like better than IonQ ›

Quantum computing is a rapidly emerging technology that uses the laws of quantum mechanics to speed up calculations and potentially solve problems too complex for classical computers. There is a lot of potential behind this technology, and several companies are vying to be the first to put it to take it mainstream.

If you want to invest in quantum computing before it goes mainstream, there are a few good options. Let's look at three top quantum computing stocks to consider.

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IonQ

One of the biggest issues with quantum computing right now is that it is still error-prone, but IonQ (NYSE: IONQ) is one of the companies at the forefront of quantum accuracy, getting there through its trapped-ion technology. IonQ uses actual atoms for its qubits, which are identical by nature and thus more stable building blocks for generating quantum calculations than the fabricated ones most competitors use. That, in combination with the electronic quantum core (EQC) technology it acquired from Oxford Ionics, has helped it achieve 99.99% 2-qubit gate fidelity, making it an accuracy leader in the field.

Throw in the company's pending acquisition of quantum foundry SkyWater to control its chip manufacturing and other deals throughout the quantum ecosystem, and IonQ is a top player in the space.

D-Wave Quantum

With D-Wave Quantum (NYSE: QBTS), investors are getting a company that is approaching quantum computing from two different angles. The company is a leader in quantum annealing, a specialized field within quantum computing focused on solving optimization problems. The technology is not as complex as a gate-based quantum system and thus is further along in commercialization. The company has a number of commercial customers, and its D-Wave Advantage2 system is gaining momentum.

At the same time, D-Wave has started to go after the more traditional gate-based quantum system through its acquisition of Quantum Circuits and its dual-rail technology. It claims this technology could have the speed of superconducting qubits with the fidelity of trapped-ion technology, which would be a game-changer if that proves to be the case.

IBM

If you're looking for a safer way to invest in quantum computing without investing in a start-up with minimal revenue, IBM (NYSE: IBM) is a great choice. While IBM is known to many as an old-school mainframe computing company, don't let that fool you; the company is also at the forefront of quantum computing, and it is a big focus, not just a side project.

The company's Qiskit software platform is one of the primary platforms for quantum research, and while it is open source, it is optimized for the company's hardware. At the same time, IBM is developing two quantum chips: Nighthawk and Loon. With Nighthawk, it will look to achieve a quantum advantage by year-end. Meanwhile, Loon is a specialized chip that will be able to reset failed qubits during a calculation without stopping. That would be a huge accomplishment if it works and could help lead to a fault-tolerant quantum system.

Should you buy stock in IonQ right now?

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Geoffrey Seiler has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends International Business Machines, IonQ, and SkyWater Technology. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.