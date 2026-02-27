Want Exposure to Anthropic? Then Buy This AI Software Stock.

Key Points

Zoom Communications made a large investment in Anthropic back in 2023 that now may be worth billions.

If Anthropic goes public this year, Zoom's stake may be worth even more.

Zoom's underlying business is doing just fine today.

10 stocks we like better than Zoom Communications ›

All the investing world seems to be talking about these days is Anthropic. The disruptive artificial intelligence (AI) lab is building no-code tools for software development that are taking the world by storm, and share prices for many software stocks are down as a result. Anthropic's revenue is exploding higher, and its valuation is now in the hundreds of billions.

And yet, individual investors cannot own a piece of the rapidly growing company until Anthropic goes public (which it is rumored to do later this year). So what is an investor to do? One way to gain exposure to Anthropic is to invest in Zoom Communications (NASDAQ: ZM), the parent company of Zoom Video.

Will AI create the world's first trillionaire? Our team just released a report on the one little-known company, called an "Indispensable Monopoly" providing the critical technology Nvidia and Intel both need. Continue »

Zoom invested in the start-up years ago, and that investment has turned into a home run win. Depending on how an IPO goes, Zoom's investment could wind up representing a good percentage of its stock's market cap today. Here's why Anthropic's rapidly growing valuation could mean a win for Zoom investors over the next few years.

Zoom's AI investment

Back in 2023, Zoom invested $51 million in Anthropic when it was just a tiny start-up. Now, Wall Street analysts estimate that this stake could be worth $2 billion to $4 billion, which would be a massive return in just a few years. It is an estimated range because of the unknown dilution from follow-on investments into Anthropic, making it unclear what percentage of Anthropic Zoom owns right now.

The company is rumored to go public later this year, likely at a higher market cap than its current $380 billion valuation. If revenue keeps growing by 10x year over year through 2026, the business will be doing tens of billions in revenue and could quickly close in on $100 billion, up from a standing start just a few years ago. Even with additional dilution, Zoom's stake may be worth $5 billion or more at the time of the initial public offering (IPO).

As of Feb. 24, Zoom has a market cap of $26 billion. If its stake in Anthropic is valued at $5 billion, that would make up close to 20% of its market cap overnight, which isn't reflected on the balance sheet today. Add in $8 billion in cash on the balance sheet, and Zoom's enterprise value could be as low as $13 billion later this year.

Should you buy Zoom for its stake in Anthropic?

What is the actual Zoom business doing today? It is not in hypergrowth mode as it was during the COVID-19 pandemic, but it still grew revenue 4.4% year over year last quarter, with strong margin expansion.

Operating earnings were $1.1 billion over the last 12 months, or less than 12x its estimated enterprise value at the time of its public listing later this year. If you believe in Zoom's business stability and the potential of its Anthropic stake, the stock could be a cheap buy today.

Should you buy stock in Zoom Communications right now?

Before you buy stock in Zoom Communications, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Zoom Communications wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $456,188!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,133,413!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 916% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 194% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of February 27, 2026.

Brett Schafer has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Zoom Communications. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.