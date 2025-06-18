Want Exposure to AI, Quantum Computing, and Robotics? This Vanguard ETF Has It All.

Most investors chase the latest hot tech stock -- frantically researching quantum computing start-ups or trying to identify the next AI winner. They're making investing far more complicated than it needs to be.

What if you could own the entire technology revolution with a single investment?

The answer lies in a deceptively simple investment vehicle: the exchange-traded fund (ETF). Specifically, one technology ETF has delivered market-crushing returns while requiring zero stock-picking skills from its investors. Here's why this boring fund might be the smartest way to play the most exciting sector in the market today.

Tech dominance by the numbers

The Vanguard Group has built one of the market's most powerful wealth-building tools. Since the FAANG-led tech rally took off in earnest around 2016, technology stocks have dominated market returns. The Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEMKT: VGT) has delivered a staggering 19.8% annualized return over the past 10 years, far surpassing the S&P 500's respectable 13% average annual return over the same period.

This outperformance isn't a fluke. Technology now represents the beating heart of the global economy, with IT spending projected to reach $5.74 trillion in 2025 -- a 9.3% increase from 2024.

But that figure barely scratches the surface. Technology isn't just a sector anymore. It's the very foundation of every industry. Banks are now tech companies that happen to move money. Retailers are tech companies that happen to sell products.

Even traditional manufacturers rely on AI-powered robotics, cloud computing, and data analytics to remain competitive. From the smartphone in your pocket to the algorithms that power global supply chains, technology touches every dollar that moves through the modern economy.

What's in the Vanguard Information Technology ETF right now? The fund holds over 300 technology stocks, with heavyweights like Nvidia, Microsoft, and Apple leading the charge. These three giants alone account for nearly 45% of the fund's assets as of this writing (June 17, 2025).

But here's what makes this ETF special: It also owns smaller companies developing tomorrow's breakthroughs -- from Palantir Technologies in AI-driven data analytics to Cadence Design Systems creating the software that designs next-generation chips.

The ocean-sized opportunities ahead

While individual investors scramble to understand which technology will dominate, consider the staggering scale of what's coming:

Artificial intelligence: AI is racing toward a market size of $826.7 billion by 2030, with some projections reaching $1.8 trillion. By 2034, this emerging tech market could surpass $3.7 trillion in total value. That's an awe-inspiring opportunity for stock investors, to put it mildly.

Quantum computing: Though earlier in its development, it presents an eye-popping $450 billion opportunity by 2040, and that's the conservative estimate. Companies like IBM and Alphabet are racing to achieve true quantum supremacy, a benchmark that could unlock trillions in economic value.

and are racing to achieve true quantum supremacy, a benchmark that could unlock trillions in economic value. Robotics: The global robotics market is forecast to reach $375.8 billion by 2035. The humanoid robot segment alone could reach $243.4 billion by 2035. From Amazon's warehouse automation to surgical robots transforming healthcare, this technology is already reshaping industries, and the best is yet to come.

The Vanguard Information Technology ETF provides a front-row seat to all three of these massive market opportunities.

The cost advantage compounds over time

The fund's 0.09% expense ratio soundly beats the technology ETF category average of roughly 0.93%. This means you're paying just $9 annually for every $10,000 invested -- a fraction of what comparable funds charge.

This cost advantage becomes increasingly powerful over time. On a $100,000 investment growing at 10% annually, the difference between a 0.09% and 0.8% expense ratio adds up to over $40,000 in extra returns over 20 years. For long-term investors, these savings compound into serious wealth.

Why busy investors need broad exposure

Here's the uncomfortable truth: Keeping up with technology's breakneck pace is nearly impossible for individual investors. By the time you've researched one quantum computing company, three competitors have announced breakthroughs. The space simply moves too fast for part-time stock pickers.

This ETF provides the intelligent middle ground -- broad exposure to tech's unlimited upside without the impossible task of predicting which company will dominate each emerging field. For investors seeking technology exposure without the headaches of constant research and rebalancing, this boring fund might be the smartest tech investment you'll ever make.

This ETF solves the problem through automatic rebalancing. When new tech leaders emerge, they're added to the fund. When former giants stumble, they're reduced or removed. Since launching in 2004, this fund has positioned investors to capture every major tech transformation.

Those who bought at inception were perfectly positioned to capitalize on the iPhone revolution, the cloud computing boom, and the AI explosion. They owned the infrastructure before it became essential -- from semiconductors that would power smartphones to the software companies that would move everything to the cloud.

Today, the fund holds companies developing quantum processors, AI chips, and robotics software. You'll own whatever company dominates the technologies of 2030, 2040, and beyond -- all without making a single trade.

Suzanne Frey, an executive at Alphabet, is a member of The Motley Fool's board of directors. John Mackey, former CEO of Whole Foods Market, an Amazon subsidiary, is a member of The Motley Fool's board of directors. George Budwell has positions in Apple, Microsoft, Nvidia, Palantir Technologies, and Vanguard Information Technology ETF. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Alphabet, Amazon, Apple, Cadence Design Systems, International Business Machines, Microsoft, Nvidia, and Palantir Technologies. The Motley Fool recommends the following options: long January 2026 $395 calls on Microsoft and short January 2026 $405 calls on Microsoft. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

