Want to Be a Millionaire? Buy Governance Focused Cardano (ADA).

Key Points

Cardano’s rigid approval process could attract governance-oriented clients.

Its latest network upgrades will make it even more appealing.

10 stocks we like better than Cardano ›

Cardano (CRYPTO: ADA), the governance-focused token created by Ethereum's (CRYPTO: ETH) co-founder Charles Hoskinson, started trading at about $0.02 in Oct. 2017. By September 2021, it had reached a record of $3.10 per token -- so a $10,000 investment in its market debut would have blossomed to $1.55 million in less than four years.

But today, Cardano trades at about $0.25, so that investment would have withered to $125,000. So could Cardano bounce back and generate millionaire-making returns again? Let's see what it would take for this oft-overlooked cryptocurrency to bring back a stampede of bulls.

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What sets Cardano apart from its competitors?

Unlike Ethereum, which was initially mined using the energy-intensive proof-of-work (PoW) consensus mechanism before transitioning to the energy-efficient proof-of-stake (PoS) mechanism in 2022, Cardano was never mined. Instead, Cardano's creators minted its entire supply of 45 billion tokens on its own PoS blockchain, Ouroboros, before its public debut.

Cardano adopted the PoS consensus mechanism before Ethereum, and it added staking features (which allowed its investors to lock up their tokens to earn interest-like rewards) in 2020 and support for smart contracts (for developing decentralized apps and other tokens) in 2021. Its Layer 1 (L1) blockchain can also process roughly 250 transactions per second (TPS), while Ethereum's average L1 blockchain speed is just 15-30 TPS.

In theory, Cardano's early mover's advantage and faster transaction speeds should have made it a more popular blockchain-based developer platform than Ethereum. However, Cardano serves only a few hundred developers, while Ethereum comfortably dominated the PoS blockchain market with its 31,869 active developers in late 2025.

Cardano is still much smaller than Ethereum because it's a governance-oriented blockchain that approves each new project through rigorous peer reviews to ensure scalability and security. Ethereum doesn't require any peer reviews for its decentralized apps and other crypto assets.

That approach sounds restrictive, but it could make it a more popular blockchain platform for government agencies or companies in tightly regulated industries. Cardano's new Midnight sidechain -- which adds confidential smart contracts, selective disclosures, and stronger data protection features -- might make it even more popular with those governance-minded clients.

Could Cardano generate millionaire-making returns again?

For Cardano to turn a fresh $10,000 investment into $1 million, its price would need to rise 100 times to about $25, boosting its market cap from $8.9 billion to $809 billion. That would be more valuable than Ethereum's current market cap of $273 billion, but it would still fall short of Bitcoin's (CRYPTO: BTC) market-leading valuation of $1.53 trillion.

That growth trajectory might seem unlikely, but it could come to pass if Cardano secures major government or enterprise customers over the next few years. So while Cardano isn't a guaranteed millionaire-maker, investors shouldn't overlook its long-term advantages.

Should you buy stock in Cardano right now?

Before you buy stock in Cardano, consider this:

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Leo Sun has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Bitcoin and Ethereum. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.