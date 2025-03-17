Wang & Lee Group, Inc. Partners with Linko Smart Technology to Innovate ESG Solutions through Blockchain, Renewable Energy, and Media Monetization

Wang & Lee Group partners with Linko to integrate blockchain rewards and renewable energy into AI smart home devices for sustainable living.

Wang & Lee Group, Inc. has announced an exclusive partnership with Linko Smart Technology to integrate blockchain rewards, renewable energy, and media monetization into smart home technologies. This collaboration will position Wang & Lee as the sole provider of AI-driven smart home services for Linko, embedding blockchain and solar energy systems into Linko's devices. Users will benefit through optimized energy savings and can earn tokens by engaging with media content, redeemable for upgrades or cash. The partnership aims to reduce household energy waste while promoting sustainable consumer behavior, aligning with global ESG targets. The collaboration is expected to enhance shareholder value and market differentiation by creating a self-sufficient IoT ecosystem powered by renewable energy and innovation.

Potential Positives

Formation of an exclusive partnership with Linko Smart Technology Limited enhances W&L’s position as a leader in sustainable energy and blockchain solutions.

The collaboration integrates AI-driven smart home devices with blockchain technology and crypto rewards, promoting energy efficiency and user engagement.

This initiative aims to significantly reduce residential energy waste while providing financial incentives for sustainable consumer behavior, aligning with global environmental goals.

The first-to-market integration of AI smart homes, blockchain rewards, and media monetization distinguishes W&L in the evolving technology landscape and enhances its competitive edge.

Potential Negatives

Partnership risks may be perceived negatively, as dependence on Linko for technological integration could impact W&L's operational flexibility and innovation if the collaboration does not yield expected results.

The reliance on blockchain rewards, which are subject to market volatility, may create uncertainty regarding the actual value to users and shareholders, potentially undermining trust in the incentive program.

Forward-looking statements include numerous risks and uncertainties, highlighting challenges such as achieving profitable operations and customer acceptance, which could pose a threat to the company's projected growth and stability.

FAQ

What is the goal of the Wang & Lee Group and Linko partnership?

The partnership aims to merge blockchain rewards with renewable energy and media monetization to redefine ESG innovation.

How will users benefit from the collaboration?

Users can earn blockchain tokens through energy savings and media engagement, redeemable for upgrades or cash.

What technology will be integrated into Linko's devices?

W&L will embed blockchain technology, solar energy systems, and crypto reward frameworks into Linko’s AI smart home devices.

How does this project support sustainability efforts?

The partnership aims to reduce residential energy waste and incentivize sustainable behavior, aligning with global net-zero targets.

What role does W&L play in media content partnerships?

W&L is the exclusive agent for integrating third-party media content into Linko’s devices, earning revenue through user engagement.

Partnership merges blockchain rewards, renewable energy, and media monetization to redefine ESG innovation





Hong Kong, March 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wang & Lee Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: WLGS), a global leader in sustainable energy and blockchain solutions, today announced a exclusive collaboration agreement with Linko Smart Technology Limited (“Linko”), a trailblazer in AI-powered smart home technologies. This partnership solidifies W&L’s position as the sole provider of AI-driven smart home services, energy efficiency solutions, and media content integration for Linko’s devices, accelerating the creation of a self-sufficient Internet of Things (IoT) IoT ecosystem powered by renewable energy and blockchain rewards.







Strategic Collaboration Highlights







1. Exclusive AI & Energy Efficiency Integration





W&L will embed its proprietary blockchain technology, solar energy systems, and crypto reward frameworks into Linko’s AI smart home devices. This includes:





Optimized Energy Savings: Linko’s AI thermostats and IoT solar monitors will automatically divert saved energy to W&L’s solar crypto-mines, generating blockchain rewards for users and shareholders.





Crypto Reward Utility: Users can redeem W&L-issued tokens for device upgrades, premium subscriptions, or cash, directly through Linko’s ecosystem.





2. Media Content Partnerships with Tokenized Rewards





W&L becomes the exclusive agent for integrating third-party media content (streaming, ads, entertainment) into Linko devices. Users earn blockchain tokens based on “air-time”—minutes spent engaging with content.





Revenue Sharing: 70% of ad/content revenue flows to W&L, 30% to Linko, with token rewards funded by W&L’s crypto reward pool.





Weekly Token Distribution: Air-time tracked via Linko’s APIs ensures seamless rewards.





3. Synergized ESG Impact





The collaboration aims to reduce household energy waste through AI-driven automation while expanding access to renewable energy. Crypto rewards generated from energy savings will incentivize sustainable consumer behavior, aligning with global net-zero targets.







Leadership Commentary







Mr. Ho Pui Lung, CEO of Wang & Lee Group, Inc., stated:





“This exclusive partnership with Linko marks a pivotal leap toward our vision of a circular economy where sustainability and shareholder value coexist. By merging AI, blockchain, and renewable energy, we’re empowering households to become active participants in decarbonization—while turning energy savings into financial rewards.”





Mr. Tsang Heung Chu, representative of Linko Smart Technology Limited, added:





“W&L’s expertise in blockchain and solar energy unlocks transformative potential for our smart home devices. Users will no longer just save energy—they’ll earn from it, creating a seamless loop between sustainable living and tangible benefits.”







Key Benefits of the Collaboration







Shareholders’ Value: Crypto rewards gain real-world utility, driving demand for W&L tokens and Linko devices.







User Incentives



: Earn tokens via energy savings and media engagement, redeemable for upgrades or cash.







ESG Leadership



: Projected reduction in residential energy waste accelerates progress toward sustainability goals.







Market Differentiation



: First-to-market integration of AI smart homes, blockchain rewards, and media monetization.







About WANG & LEE GROUP, Inc.







WANG & LEE GROUP, Inc. is a Hong Kong-based construction prime and subcontractor engaging in the installation of Electrical & Mechanical Systems, which includes low voltage (220v/phase 1 or 380v/phase 3) electrical system, mechanical ventilation and air-conditioning system, fire service system, water supply and sewage disposal system installation and fitting out for the public and private sectors. It is also able to provide design and contracting services to all trades in the construction industry. Their clients range from small startups to large companies.







Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements







This press release contains forward-looking statements that are subject to various risks and uncertainties. Such statements include statements regarding the Company's ability to grow its business and other statements that are not historical facts, including statements which may be accompanied by the words "intends," "may," "will," "plans," "expects," "anticipates," "projects," "predicts," "estimates," "aims," "believes," "hopes," "potential" or similar words. Actual results could differ materially from those described in these forward-looking statements due to certain factors, including without limitation, the Company's ability to achieve profitable operations, customer acceptance of new products, and future measures taken by authorities in the countries wherein the Company has supply chain partners, the demand for the Company's products and the Company's customers' economic condition, the impact of competitive products and pricing, successfully managing and, general economic conditions and other risk factors detailed in the Company's filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release, and the Company does not undertake any responsibility to update the forward-looking statements in this release, except in accordance with applicable law.







For more information on the Company, please log on to









https://www.wangnleegroup.com/

















https://linko.com.hk













Email:









ir@wangleegroup.com









