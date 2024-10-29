WAM Alternative Assets Expands ASX Securities Offering

WAM Alternative Assets Ltd (AU:WMA) has released an update.

WAM Alternative Assets Ltd has announced the issuance of 319,480 ordinary fully paid securities on the Australian Securities Exchange as of October 29, 2024. This move is part of the company’s ongoing strategy to enhance its visibility and liquidity in the financial markets. Investors may find this an interesting development as it could influence the company’s market dynamics.

