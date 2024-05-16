Walmart: E-commerce and Advertising Fuel Strong Growth

Walmart (NYSE: WMT) is the world's largest retailer, with over 10,500 stores and clubs in 19 countries and multiple eCommerce websites. Walmart’s earnings for the first quarter of 2025 were released, providing investors with valuable insights into the company's performance, financial health and future direction. Walmarts financial report release serves as a critical touchstone for understanding Walmart's ability to navigate the current economic challenges and capitalize on key industry trends.

Revenue and Earnings Harmony

Walmart's earnings report for the first quarter of 2025 revealed a compelling insight into the company’s financial growth. Consolidated revenue for Q1FY2025 surged by six percent year-over-year, reaching $161.51 billion. This positive performance was driven by contributions from all segments, highlighting the company's broad appeal and diversified business model.

The quarter's earnings per share (EPS) stood at $0.63, surpassing analyst expectations of $0.53. This robust earnings performance reflects the company's ability to manage costs effectively, optimize pricing strategies, and deliver value to its customers.

Walmart also reported adjusted EPS, excluding certain non-recurring items to provide a more accurate picture of the company's underlying performance. Adjusted EPS for Q1FY2025 reached $0.60, exceeding analyst expectations by a significant margin. This measure underscores Walmart's consistent profitability and commitment to delivering sustained value for investors.

The earnings beat caused Walmart’s stock to trade up over 5% after the report release. Walmart released its second-quarter guidance, further reinforcing the company’s future strategy. The positive guidance from the company left many in the analyst community believing that Walmarts stock rally will continue.

Segment Success Through Collaboration and Achievement

The latest earnings report provides insight into the performance of each of Walmart's key segments, revealing the individual drivers behind the company's overall growth. Walmart U.S. continued demonstrating its enduring strength, reporting comparable sales growth of 3.8%. This growth was driven by increased transactions, indicating that customers visited Walmart stores more frequently. This trend suggests that Walmart's value proposition resonates with consumers, particularly during economic uncertainty. Notably, Walmart U.S. also reported gains in market share, with upper-income households contributing significantly to this positive result.

Walmart International delivered impressive results, with revenue growth of 12.1% year over year or 10.7% on a constant currency basis. Key markets like Mexico, China, and India contributed significantly to this solid performance, showcasing the strength of Walmart's global presence.

Sam's Club, Walmart's membership-based warehouse club, delivered a solid performance, reporting comparable sales growth of 4.4%. Membership income rose by more than 13%, indicating that Sam's Club is attracting new members and retaining existing ones. This positive trend suggests a strong future for Sam's Club, driven by its appeal to value-conscious consumers and its focus on offering bulk purchases.

The Rise of eCommerce and Advertising

The earnings report revealed the powerful impact of two critical drivers of Walmart's growth: eCommerce and advertising. Global eCommerce sales increased by 21% year-over-year, a testament to the growing demand for online shopping and delivery services. This segment benefited from the strength of store-fulfilled pickup and delivery options and Walmart's online marketplace. This demonstrates the company's commitment to providing customers with convenient and accessible shopping options, catering to a growing preference for digital experiences.

Walmart's advertising business also experienced significant growth, with global sales increasing by 24%. In the U.S., the growth was even more pronounced, reaching 26%. This trend reflects the increasing value of Walmart's platform for advertisers looking to reach a vast and engaged audience.

Capital Returns and Financial Outlook

The earnings report concluded with a look at Walmart's capital return strategy and financial outlook.Free cash flow performance for Q1FY2025 was lower than in previous periods. However, the company expects free cash flow to improve as the year progresses, allowing for continued investment in growth initiatives. The company prioritizes returning capital to shareholders through Walmart’s dividend payment program and share repurchases. During Q1FY2025, the company repurchased $1.1 billion in shares, reducing the share count.

The company's dividend yield remains attractive, providing investors with a steady income stream. Looking ahead, Walmart issued guidance for Q2FY2025 and FY2025. The company expects net sales to grow at the high end or slightly above its previous guidance of 3% to 4%. Similarly, operating income is expected to grow at the high end or slightly above the prior guidance of 4% to 6%. Adjusted EPS is anticipated to be at the high end or slightly above the original guidance of $2.23 to $2.37. These positive outlooks reflect Walmart's confidence in its future performance and ability to maintain momentum despite economic headwinds.

Walmart's Q1FY2025 earnings report provides insight into a company demonstrating resilience and strength, navigating a complex economic environment with a strategic mix of value, convenience, and innovation. The company's ability to capitalize on key growth drivers, including eCommerce and advertising, positions it for continued success in the future. Walmart’s commitment to returning capital to shareholders and solid financial outlook make it an attractive investment opportunity for investors seeking a stable and growing business. As the retail landscape continues to evolve, Walmart's commitment to meeting customer needs and adapting to changing trends will be critical to its continued success.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.