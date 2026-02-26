Walmart (XTRA:WMT) Price Target Increased by 10.34% to 115.40

The average one-year price target for Walmart (XTRA:WMT) has been revised to 115,40 € / share. This is an increase of 10.34% from the prior estimate of 104,59 € dated February 3, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 59,90 € to a high of 133,23 € / share. The average price target represents an increase of 7.79% from the latest reported closing price of 107,06 € / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 5,246 funds or institutions reporting positions in Walmart. This is an decrease of 177 owner(s) or 3.26% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to WMT is 0.72%, an increase of 1.07%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.86% to 3,221,030K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 141,515K shares representing 1.78% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 139,578K shares , representing an increase of 1.37%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WMT by 0.75% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 122,636K shares representing 1.54% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 120,536K shares , representing an increase of 1.71%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WMT by 0.68% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 115,434K shares representing 1.45% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 116,593K shares , representing a decrease of 1.00%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WMT by 12.15% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 103,011K shares representing 1.29% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 96,493K shares , representing an increase of 6.33%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WMT by 40.51% over the last quarter.

Bank Of America holds 69,200K shares representing 0.87% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 74,791K shares , representing a decrease of 8.08%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WMT by 7.24% over the last quarter.

