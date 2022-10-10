Walmart vs. Costco: The Best Deals on Halloween Candy

The signs are all there. A slight crispness to the evening air, pumpkin spice-flavored everything on the shelves, and football in full swing. It is finally fall which means Halloween is right around the corner. If you haven't stocked up on your candy supply now is the time to find the best deals and make sure that you have treats for every little ghoul or goblin that comes to your door.

Any savvy shopper will tell you that you need to shop around to get the best price. We've taken the guesswork out of it and put two big box retailers' Halloween selections head to head. If you are debating whether to make a Costco run or brave the aisles of Walmart for your Halloween treats, look no further. Just remember individual prices may vary depending on the store location and you need to factor in the cost of an annual Costco membership (currently $60).

Read on to find out who has the best deals on candy for Halloween: Walmart or Costco?

Chewy, Fruity and Fun

For people hoping to hand out non-chocolate delights like Skittles and Starburst, both stores have great options. Costco offers a Kirkland Signature Funhouse Treats variety pack that comes with 175 pieces and weighs in at a whopping 92 ounces and costs $18.69. Candies include Airhead Minis, Haribo Gold Bears, Sourpatch Kids, Sour Patch Twists, Twizzlers, Starbursts, Swedish Fish and Skittles.

Walmart has a similar chocolate-free assortment that weighs just under 98 ounces. The bulk Halloween candy bag costs $21.98 and has 315 pieces of chewy goodness including different types of Skittles, Lifesaver Gummies and Starbursts.

You'll get more individually wrapped pieces with the Walmart purchase but bigger candy with the Costco find. Depending on what you want, either one is a safe bet.

Chocolate Treats for Everyone

Costco members can get the Kirkland Signature All Chocolate Bag for $22.99. The 90 ounces of chocolate indulgence includes individually wrapped M&Ms, 100 Grands, Kit-Kat, York Peppermint Patties, Reese's Peanut Butter Cups, Snickers, Almond Joys and more. In total, this bargain assortment will get you 150 fun-size candies to hand out to trick-or-treaters.

Walmart shoppers can also fulfill their chocolate cravings with the 135-piece M&M's Peanut & More Bulk Halloween Candy Assortment for $16.98. The variety pack includes fan favorites like Snickers, Twix and Milky Way.

Caution to consumers. The number of pieces in the bag may not be the only thing you want to consider. Take a look at the actual weight to determine whether it is a true bargain. This chocolate array from Walmart comes in at 53.26 ounces meaning that several of the candy bars are the mini version and not the fun size. Meanwhile, the Costco bag is 90 ounces.

Full Sized for More Fun

If you want to be the talk of the neighborhood then you know you better be handing out full-sized candy bars for Halloween. Here Costco has Walmart beat without question. The same box of 30 full-sized Snickers, M&Ms, Peanut M&Ms, 3 Musketeers, Starbursts and Skittles is $25.99 compared to $39.33 at Walmart.

So, if you are looking to go big, you might want to consider getting that Costco membership since your house is probably going to be very popular on Halloween and you are going to need a lot of boxes.

Gummi Bear Gold

Who doesn't love Haribo Goldbears? These gummi treats are delicious snacks that even adults can't resist. Both Walmart and Costco carry a 24-count of these delectable goodies, but one will cost you a little more. At Walmart, you'll pay $23.99 for the Haribo Goldbears while at Costco they ring in at just $15.59.

Hershey's Party Pack

A Halloween party isn't complete without a party pack of Hershey's miniatures. As the package says there's "a little something for everyone!" The party packs consist of a collection of miniature Hershey's, Hershey's Special Dark, Mr. Goodbar and Krackel candy bars. Costco shoppers can find a 180-piece Hershey's miniatures bag for $16.49. Walmart customers can find a slightly smaller bag of the same assortment at $11.98.

If you simply don't need or want a lot of candy, then Walmart is the way to go. If you want to go big and save, your best bet is with Costco. Happy shopping and here is hoping that your Halloween is filled with lots of treats and very few tricks.

