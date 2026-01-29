Is Walmart an Underrated Artificial Intelligence (AI) Stock?

Key Points

Walmart plans to offer drone delivery to more than 40 million Americans in the near future.

The company has also reached agreements with Alphabet and OpenAI that will make it easy for consumers to buy products through popular chatbots.

Walmart is not your average retail stock, and its valuation suggests just that.

10 stocks we like better than Walmart ›

Investing in tech stocks may seem like the obvious way to benefit from the growth in artificial intelligence (AI), but the reality is that there are many industries that will have opportunities to leverage the new technologies that come from it. Retail, for example, has room for many added efficiencies due to AI when it comes to not only the in-store experience but also delivery.

One company that looks to be leading the AI revolution in retail is Walmart (NASDAQ: WMT). While the big-box retailer is known for being a safe, blue-chip stock for its consistency and reliability, could it also make for an underrated AI stock to own over the long haul?

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now, when you join Stock Advisor. See the stocks »

Walmart looks to leverage AI in multiple ways

An exciting opportunity for Walmart is to offer drone delivery, which can drastically reduce delivery times and make it easier to reach customers in rural areas. The company has partnered with Wing, a drone delivery company, and it recently announced plans to offer drone delivery services to over 40 million Americans. By next year, the company estimates it'll have more than 270 drone delivery locations throughout the country.

Walmart has also been making it easier for consumers to shop for products through chatbots, recently reaching agreements with OpenAI and Alphabet. This will enable customers to shop and buy items through an "Instant Checkout" process that doesn't require them to even leave their chatbot, whether it's Gemini or ChatGPT. It's a great example of Walmart's constant pursuit of innovation and adapting to changing customer needs and preferences.

Could Walmart's stock have more room to rise?

Walmart has some promising growth opportunities ahead due to AI. However, the stock's high valuation may suggest that it already has some of that potential priced in right now. Walmart's stock has risen 140% in five years, and it now trades at more than 40 times its trailing earnings -- a steep premium for a retail stock, unless, of course, investors are factoring in a lot of AI-powered growth ahead.

The consensus analyst price target of $123.20 also implies that there may not be a lot more upside for the stock (roughly around 5%), at least in the near term.

Walmart's stock doesn't look underrated given the premium it's trading at today, but it may still be a good investment for the long term, as the company is clearly looking at ways to leverage AI to its advantage. And as it becomes leaner and more efficient, profits are almost sure to rise, making this an appealing investment to hang on to for the foreseeable future.

Should you buy stock in Walmart right now?

Before you buy stock in Walmart, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Walmart wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $456,457!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,174,057!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 950% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 197% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of January 29, 2026.

David Jagielski, CPA has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Alphabet and Walmart. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.