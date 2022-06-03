Walmart To Build Four New High-tech Fulfillment Centers

(RTTNews) - Retail major Walmart announced its plans to build four new high-tech fulfillment centers in the United States with each creating more than 1,000 new jobs.

The company said it will open centers in Joliet, Illinois; Greencastle, Pennsylvania; and McCordsville, Indiana. Meanwhile, the fourth center is yet to be announced.

In Joliet, Illinois, 45 miles southeast of Chicago, the new 1.1 million square-foot facility is set to open in summer 2022.

The Greencastle, Pennsylvania's 1.5 million square-foot facility would open in 2024, while the new 2.2 million square-foot facility in McCordsville, Indiana is set to open in spring 2023.

All these fulfillment centers will implement state-of-the-art automation technology that provides customers and Walmart+ members in these regions with access to next- or two-day shipping on more items than ever before.

David Guggina, senior vice president, automation, and innovation at Walmart, said, "Through our automated storage system and patent-pending five step process, we'll not only provide increased comfort for associates but also double the storage capacity and double the number of customer orders we're able to fulfill in a day."

Walmart said the new centers are in line with its plan to continue to modernize supply chain network and prepare for growth in digital business.

The company noted that the fulfillment centers are currently hiring full-time positions, which qualify for its total rewards and benefits plans. The positions include new tech-focused jobs like control technicians, quality audit analysts and flow managers.

Associates also have access to a tuition-paid college degree through Walmart's Live Better U.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.