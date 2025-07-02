Is Walmart Set to Win Big as Back-to-School Shopping Starts Early?

Walmart Inc. WMT is kicking off the back-to-school season with a bang, launching its Walmart Deals summer savings event from July 8 to 13. The six-day sale promises deep discounts across electronics, home goods, toys, fashion and back-to-school essentials. As families and teachers begin back-to-school shopping earlier, the company offers major savings on backpacks, laptops, school supplies and first-day outfits — all at budget-friendly prices.



Customers can enjoy major savings both online and in-store, with hot deals on items like a 32-inch Samsung Smart Monitor for $199 (was $299.99), a Dyson V7 Cordless Vacuum for $229.99 (was $399.99) and essential school supplies like Crayola crayons for just $0.50. Big-name brands including Sharpie, EXPO and Paper Mate are also part of the markdown lineup.



Walmart+ members benefit from early access starting July 7 at 7 p.m. ET — one night before the deals go live for everyone else — giving loyal customers first pick. This year, Walmart offers more flexible ways to save, allowing customers to shop on their terms — whether through in-store pickup, Express Delivery in under an hour, or next-day and two-day shipping. Enhanced by AI-powered search and a smarter, faster app experience, the company makes finding the best deals quick, convenient and hassle-free.



As rising costs pressure family budgets, Walmart’s value-driven approach, combined with strategic timing and tech-enabled shopping, could attract even more early back-to-school spending. With a broader assortment of essentials and high-demand items at compelling prices, the company is positioning itself as a top destination for both summer savings and early school prep.

How Walmart Deals Stack Up Against Target & Amazon

Target Corporation TGT is kicking off the summer savings season with Target Circle Week, a weeklong event that will run from July 6 to 12 and is designed to capture early back-to-school and college shopping traffic. Shoppers can expect discounts of up to 50% on hundreds of items, including school supplies, electronics, uniforms, backpacks and dorm room decor. Target’s event aims to appeal to early-bird shoppers looking to stretch their budgets and beat the seasonal rush.



Amazon.com, Inc. AMZN is intensifying its back-to-school strategy with a four-day Prime Day event from July 8 to 11, rather than the usual two days. Known for deep discounts on school supplies, tech and home goods, Amazon aims to capture early shopper demand. With its robust digital platform and Prime perks, Amazon remains a key player in the race for seasonal traffic, directly challenging retailers like Target and Walmart with its expanded promotional window.

WMT’s Price Performance, Valuation & Estimates

Shares of Walmart have gained 44.3% in the past year compared with the industry’s growth of 43.6%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

From a valuation standpoint, WMT trades at a forward price-to-earnings ratio of 35.96X, above the industry’s average of 33.05X.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for WMT’s fiscal 2026 earnings implies year-over-year growth of 3.6%, whereas its fiscal 2027 earnings estimate suggests a year-over-year uptick of 11.7%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

WMT stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Zacks' Research Chief Names "Stock Most Likely to Double"

Our team of experts has just released the 5 stocks with the greatest probability of gaining +100% or more in the coming months. Of those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian highlights the one stock set to climb highest.

This top pick is a little-known satellite-based communications firm. Space is projected to become a trillion dollar industry, and this company's customer base is growing fast. Analysts have forecasted a major revenue breakout in 2025. Of course, all our elite picks aren't winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks' Stocks Set to Double like Hims & Hers Health, which shot up +209%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Target Corporation (TGT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Walmart Inc. (WMT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.