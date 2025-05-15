Walmart Reaffirms FY26 Outlook - Update

Markets
(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the first quarter on Thursday, retail giant Walmart, Inc. (WMT) reaffirmed its adjusted earnings and net sales growth guidance for the full-year 2026. It also provided net sales growth guidance for the second quarter.

For the second quarter, the company now expects consolidated constant currency net sales growth of 3.5 to 4.5 percent.

On average, 21 analysts polled expect the company to report revenue growth of 3.4 percent to $173.47 billion for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Looking ahead to fiscal 2026, the company continues to project adjusted earnings in a range of $2.50 to $2.60 per share on consolidated constant currency net sales growth of about 3.0 to 4.0 percent.

The Street is looking for earnings of $2.61 per share on a revenue growth of 4.05 percent to $701.89 billion for the year.

