Markets
WMT

Walmart Raises Minimum Wage To $14 An Hour

January 24, 2023 — 01:39 pm EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Retail giant Walmart Inc. (WMT) is raising its minimum wage for store employees to $14 an hour.

Starting in early March, store employees will receive between $14 and $19 an hour. They currently earn between $12 and $18 an hour, according to CNBC. This hike represents nearly a 17% increase for the workers.

According to its latest annual securities filing, Walmart employees nearly 1.7 million workers in the US, 94% of whom are hourly employees.

With the latest hike, the retailer's U.S. average wage is expected to be over $17.50, Walmart U.S. CEO John Furner said in an employee-wide memo on Tuesday.

Walmart have for years received criticism from labor groups for low pay compared to other retailers. However, the company has been raising wages in recent years. Amazon (AMZN) and Target (TGT) have a $15 minimum wage, while Costco (COST) starts at $17 an hour.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

WMT

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.