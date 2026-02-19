Walmart Q4 Earnings Top Estimates on E-commerce and Ad Growth

Walmart Inc. WMT reported fourth-quarter fiscal 2026 results, wherein both top and bottom lines exceeded the respective Zacks Consensus Estimate. Growth was supported by sustained e-commerce momentum, advertising expansion, membership income gains and operating leverage. Management also introduced fiscal 2027 guidance and approved a new share repurchase authorization.

Walmart’s Quarterly Metrics: Key Insights

Adjusted earnings were 74 cents per share, up 12.1% from the year-ago period’s 66 cents. The bottom line surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by a penny.

Walmart Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise





Walmart Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Walmart Inc. Quote

Total revenues increased 5.6% year over year to $190.7 billion, outpacing the consensus estimate of nearly $190.1 billion. On a constant-currency basis, revenues rose 4.9%, driven by strength across all units.



Global e-commerce sales advanced 24%, representing 23% of total net sales. Growth was driven by store-fulfilled pickup and delivery and marketplace expansion. The global advertising business rose 37% in the quarter, including VIZIO, while Walmart Connect in the United States increased 41%. Global membership fee revenues grew 15.1%.



The consolidated gross profit rate expanded 13 basis points to 24%, fueled by Walmart U.S. performance and a better business mix, partly negated by a merchandise category mix. The adjusted operating expense rate improved 19 basis points to 20.3% of net sales. Adjusted operating income increased 10.5% on a constant-currency basis.

Decoding Walmart’s Segmental Show

Walmart U.S.: Net sales rose 4.6% year over year to $129.2 billion. Comparable sales, excluding fuel, increased 4.6%. Gains were driven by a 2.6% rise in transactions and a 2% increase in the average ticket, indicating balanced growth across traffic and basket size. E-commerce contributed approximately 520 basis points to comp growth, reflecting strong digital engagement.



E-commerce sales jumped 27%, supported by store-fulfilled pickup and delivery and marketplace activity. Expedited store-fulfilled delivery sales advanced more than 50%, and e-commerce mix reached a record 23% of segment sales. Advertising growth remained robust, with Walmart Connect revenues up 41% (excluding VIZIO).



Gross profit increased 5.3% to $34.8 billion, with the gross margin rate improving 17 basis points to 26.9%. Operating income advanced 6.6% to $7 billion, growing faster than sales due to gross margin expansion and operating leverage.



Walmart International: Net sales increased 11.5% to $35.9 billion. On a constant-currency basis, sales rose 7.5%, led by China, Walmex and Flipkart. Currency fluctuations positively affected reported sales by approximately $1.3 billion. E-commerce sales grew 17% in the quarter, with rising digital penetration across markets. Strength was broad-based across categories and geographies, supported by higher transaction counts and unit volumes. Membership and other income increased 16.3%, reflecting strong membership fee growth of 31%.



Gross profit climbed 12.3% to $7.8 billion, with the gross margin rate expanding 14 basis points to 21.8%. On a constant-currency basis, adjusted operating income increased 26.5% to $1.8 billion, driven by lower e-commerce losses, lapping prior-year strategic investments and an improved business mix. The timing shift of Flipkart’s Big Billion Days event modestly weighed on reported quarterly growth comparisons.



Sam’s Club U.S.: Net sales rose 2.9% to $23.8 billion, while net sales, excluding fuel, increased 4.0%. Comparable sales, excluding fuel, grew 4%, supported by a 5.3% increase in transactions despite a 1.3% decline in the average ticket, reflecting mix and pricing dynamics. E-commerce sales advanced 23%, with continued strength in club-fulfilled pickup and delivery. E-commerce now represents 19% of net sales (excluding fuel), contributing approximately 380 basis points to comp growth. Membership fee revenues increased 6.1%, supported by growth in member counts, renewal rates and Plus memberships.



Gross profit increased 1.4% to $2.7 billion, though the gross margin rate declined 16 basis points to 11.2%, primarily due to the channel and format mix. Operating income rose 3.8% to $596 million, reflecting expense leverage and steady membership growth.

WMT’s Financial Position & Capital Allocation

Walmart ended fiscal 2026 with cash and cash equivalents of $10.7 billion and total debt of $51.5 billion. For the full year, operating cash flow amounted to $41.6 billion, while free cash flow was $14.9 billion.



During fiscal 2026, the company repurchased 85 million shares for $8.1 billion and raised its annual dividend to 99 cents per share. Management also authorized a new $30 billion share repurchase program, replacing the prior authorization.

What to Expect From Walmart in FY27?

For the first quarter of fiscal 2027, Walmart expects net sales growth of 3.5-4.5% (cc), operating income growth of 4-6% (cc) and adjusted EPS of 63-65 cents.



For fiscal 2027, the company projects net sales growth of 3.5-4.5% (cc) and adjusted operating income growth of 6-8% (cc). Adjusted EPS is expected in the range of $2.75-$2.85 compared with the adjusted EPS of $2.64 delivered in fiscal 2026.



Shares of this Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company have gained 17.6% in the past three months compared with the industry’s growth of 19.7%.

Key Picks

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. OLLI operates as a retailer of closeout merchandise and excess inventory in the United States and currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). OLLI delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 5.2%, on average. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Ollie's current fiscal-year sales and earnings implies growth of 16.7% and 17.7%, respectively, from the year-ago reported numbers.



BJ's Wholesale Club BJ operates membership warehouse clubs and carries a Zacks Rank #2 at present. BJ delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 10.3%, on average.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for BJ's Wholesale’s current fiscal-year sales and earnings indicate growth of 4.3% and 7.7%, respectively, from the year-ago reported numbers.



Dillard's, Inc. DDS operates retail department stores and currently carries a Zacks Rank #2. DDS delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 26.5%, on average.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Dillard's current fiscal-year sales indicates growth of 1.1% from the year-ago period’s reported number.

Zacks' Research Chief Names "Stock Most Likely to Double"

Our team of experts has just released the 5 stocks with the greatest probability of gaining +100% or more in the coming months. Of those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian highlights the one stock set to climb highest.

This top pick is a little-known satellite-based communications firm. Space is projected to become a trillion dollar industry, and this company's customer base is growing fast. Analysts have forecasted a major revenue breakout in 2025. Of course, all our elite picks aren't winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks' Stocks Set to Double like Hims & Hers Health, which shot up +209%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Dillard's, Inc. (DDS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Walmart Inc. (WMT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (BJ) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (OLLI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.