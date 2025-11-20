Markets
WMT

Walmart Posts Strong Q3 Results, Raises FY26 Outlook; To Move Common Stock Listing To Nasdaq

November 20, 2025 — 07:39 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Walmart Inc. (WMT), Thursday announced solid growth in third-quarter revenue and adjusted operating income, prompting the company to raise its fiscal year 2026 outlook.

Consolidated net income attributable to the company totaled $6.143 billion, or $0.77 a share, compared to $4.577 billion, or $0.57 a share, last year.

On adjusted basis, profit stood at $0.62 per share compared to $0.58 per share in the prior year.

Analysts, on average, estimated earnings of $0.6 per share for the same quarter.

Total revenues grew 5.8 percent, to $179.5 billion from $169.6 billion a year earlier.

Adjusted operating income increased to $7.263 billion from $6.708 billion in the previous year.

Looking ahead, the multinational retail company expects adjusted earnings of $2.58 to $2.63, including $0.01 to $0.02 headwind from currency, for the full year 2026, instead of previously announced $2.52 to $2.62, including $0.02 to $0.03 headwind from currency.

Analysts, on average, expect earnings of $2.61 per share for the full year.

Meanwhile, Walmart expects an increase of 4.8 to 5.1 percent in net sales for the fiscal year 2026, instead of previously estimated increase of 3.75 to 4.75 percent.

Concurrently, the Bentonville, Arkansas-based company announced the decision to transfer the listing of its common stock to The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC, which is in line with its long-term strategy.

Walmart expects its common stock to begin trading on the Nasdaq Global Select Market on December 9, 2025, under its current ticker symbol 'WMT'.

In the pre-market hours, WMT is trading at $100.90, up 0.31 percent on the New York Stock Exchange.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

WMT

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.