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Walmart Opens Milk Processing Facility In Texas, Set To Create More Than 400 Jobs

April 29, 2026 — 09:20 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Walmart Inc. (WMT), the American retail giant, Wednesday celebrated the opening of its third owned and operated milk processing facility in Texas, which is expected to create more than 400 new jobs.

The milk processing facility is more than 300,000-square-feet and represents an investment of more than $350 million.

The state-of-the-art facility will source milk directly from the farmers and process and bottle a variety of milk options including gallon, half-gallon, whole, 2 percent, 1 percent, skim, and 1 percent chocolate milk for Walmart's Great Value and Sam's Club Member's Mark brands.

The new operation will supply more than 650 Walmart stores and Sam's Clubs across the South-Central U.S.

In pre-market activity, WMT shares were trading $126.77, down 0.64% on the Nasdaq.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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