The Walmart Metric to Watch in 2026

Key Points

Operating margin is the key metric to monitor.

Even small improvements in margin at Walmart’s scale can significantly enhance long-term returns.

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Walmart (NASDAQ: WMT) has built its reputation on scale and stability. Revenue continues to grow steadily, supported by grocery dominance and disciplined execution. But as the new year rolls along, revenue growth is not the main thing for investors to watch.

The more important issue for long-term investors is whether Walmart can improve its margins and bolster return on capital.

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Cost leadership has its downsides

Walmart's historic advantage lies in cost leadership. Massive purchasing power and logistics efficiency allow it to operate on thin margins while still generating substantial operating income. In the fiscal year ended Jan. 31, 2026, Walmart generated $30 billion in operating income on $713 billion in revenue, with an operating margin of just above 4%.

That model has proven durable across economic cycles. However, it also constrains pricing power. Walmart competes primarily on value, and that limits the margin expansion as it can't just increase prices and expect to keep customers.

For years, volume growth and efficiency gains have supported stable profitability. But maintaining margins is different from expanding them.

In 2026, stability may not be enough, especially as investors expect more from the ongoing diversification.

The earnings mix is shifting

Management has been working to improve the composition of earnings.

Advertising has grown into a multibillion-dollar segment, expanding at double-digit rates. Marketplace revenue -- from sales by third-party sellers on Walmart's e-commerce platform -- continues to rise, generating fee income from the third-party sellers without Walmart spending money on inventory. Membership initiatives like Walmart+ introduce recurring revenue and increase customer engagement.

These businesses carry higher margins than traditional retail. The key question is scale. If advertising, marketplace, and membership revenue grow large enough to influence the company's overall profitability, operating margins should gradually improve. If they remain incremental relative to the overall business, then Walmart's margin profile may remain largely unchanged.

Investors should watch operating margin trends closely in 2026, not just segment growth rates.

Why margin expansion matters at this scale

At Walmart's size, even modest margin expansion has an outsize impact. A 50-basis-point improvement in operating margin can translate into billions of dollars in incremental profit.

More importantly, sustained margin expansion signals improving return on invested capital. That supports long-term compounding and strengthens the competitive position.

If operating margin remains flat despite growth in higher-margin segments, investors would question whether the moat is deepening despite all these newer initiatives.

In contrast, if margins expand while Walmart maintains price competitiveness, it suggests that it is effectively monetizing its scale.

What does it mean for investors?

Steady revenue growth keeps Walmart's business stable, but margin expansion is what drives stronger returns for investors in the long run. For long-term shareholders, margin is the thing to watch this year and into the future.

Should you buy stock in Walmart right now?

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Lawrence Nga has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Walmart. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.