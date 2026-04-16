Walmart Invests In Its Stores Across US

(RTTNews) - Walmart Inc. (WMT), the American retail giant, Thursday announced that it is making investments in its stores across the United States, hoping to create jobs, help strengthen local economies, and make shopping faster and more convenient for its customers.

In early 2024, the retail major had committed to opening or converting more than 150 new locations and continuing on that promise, this year, Walmart's investment includes more than 650 scheduled remodels to Supercenters and Neighborhood Markets and nearly 20 new store grand openings scheduled for 2026 and early 2027.

They have also planned the expansion of the Supercenter in Tucson, Arizona, and the opening of a new Supercenter in Celina, Texas.

They surmise that customers may notice wider aisles and updated layouts, eye -catching displays and expanded assortments, expanded pickup and delivery services, including express delivery options, updated Vision Centers and Pharmacies with private consultation rooms and new digital touchpoints bringing their online assortment into the shopping experience in their updated stores.

Many Neighborhood Markets are receiving expanded deli and hot bar selections, improved lighting and fixtures, pharmacy delivery options, and upgraded areas for fulfilling online grocery orders. Select Neighborhood Markets are undergoing a rapid remodel program designed to deliver quicker results with minimal customer disruption, the company said in a statement.

Further, through the app, the retailer is bringing in-store and online shopping into one seamless, unified experience making it easier for customers to shop however they choose.

In pre-market activity, WMT shares were trading at $124.40, down 0.29% on the Nasdaq.

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