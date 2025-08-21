Walmart Inc. Q2 Profit Increases, But Misses Estimates

Markets
(RTTNews) - Walmart Inc. (WMT) revealed earnings for its second quarter that Increased from last year but missed the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $7.026 billion, or $0.88 per share. This compares with $4.501 billion, or $0.56 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Walmart Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $0.68 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.74 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 4.8% to $177.402 billion from $169.335 billion last year.

Walmart Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $7.026 Bln. vs. $4.501 Bln. last year. -EPS: $0.88 vs. $0.56 last year. -Revenue: $177.402 Bln vs. $169.335 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.58 - $0.60 Next quarter revenue guidance: $168.0 Bln Full year EPS guidance: $2.52 - $2.62 Full year revenue guidance: $674.5 Bln

