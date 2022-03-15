(RTTNews) - Walmart Inc. (WMT) announced plans to make Toronto, Ontario and Atlanta, Georgia two new Walmart Global Tech hubs. With the addition of the new hubs, Walmart Global Tech will have 16 technology hubs, including teams in Seattle, WA and Chennai, India that launched last year. Walmart Global Tech plans to hire more than 5,000 associates globally in the current fiscal year.

Also, Walmart Global Tech plans to make Toronto one of its larger hubs, with hundreds of new jobs over time. The initial hiring phase is expected to include 45 full-time roles. Initial hiring in Atlanta is expected to include 140 new full-time roles.

