Walmart Extends Holiday Return Policy

(RTTNews) - Walmart announced easier, "no concerns" returns options including extended return window, curbside returns and Walmart+ return pickup from home, ahead of the busy shopping season.

The Retail giant announced a "holiday guarantee" that extends returns starting October 1 and running through January 31, 2023. The 'Holiday Guarantee' is available to all Walmart customers across the U.S. starting October 1.

Curbside returns and Return Pickup from Home options will be launched in select stores the first week of October and will continue to expand to more stores in the coming months, the retailer said.

Walmart noted that it will offer Walmart+ members in select stores the option of returns picked up right from their doorstep, taking one more thing off their holiday 'to-do' list. When initiating an eligible return on the app, Walmart+ members will be able to schedule a return from the comfort of their home and complete the process without having to leave their doorstep. Members won't need to provide a box or a label - simply hand off the return to one of its delivery drivers, and Walmart will handle the rest.

Walmart Wednesday said that it will hire 40,000 additional associates to deliver for the next holiday season. The company said the associates will be in a variety of seasonal and full-time roles across the business facilitating in-store, pickup, and delivery services. Walmart will appoint full-time, permanent truck drivers, to keep it moving year-round.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.