Walmart+ Expands Video Streaming Choices By Adding Peacock

September 03, 2025 — 09:51 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Walmart+ has introduced a new streaming partner, Peacock, joining longtime partner Paramount+.

Beginning on September 15, Walmart+ members will be able to choose between the ad-supported plans of Peacock and Paramount+ at no additional cost.

Since its launch in 2020 with three core benefits, Walmart+ has rapidly expanded, now offering twelve benefits and counting, still for only $98 a year. Offerings include free same day delivery on grocery and Rx, free shipping with no order minimum, deeper gas discounts, and 5% unlimited cashback through the newly announced OnePay CashRewards Credit Card.

"The additional option of Peacock Premium adds even more value and more choice to our membership, without raising the price," said Deepak Maini, SVP of Walmart+. "By offering the ability to switch between two top-tier video streaming services, we're empowering our members to customize their entertainment experience and enjoy significant savings. This is just one of the many ways we're evolving Walmart+ to meet the needs and wants of today's consumer."

