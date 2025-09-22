Walmart Expands Same-Day Pharmacy Delivery To Include Refrigerated And Reconstituted Medications

(RTTNews) - Walmart has broadened its Same-Day Pharmacy Delivery service to include refrigerated and reconstituted prescriptions—such as insulin, GLP-1 medications, and pediatric amoxicillin—now available nationwide. This expansion makes Walmart the first retailer to offer delivery of temperature-sensitive medications alongside groceries and everyday essentials in one seamless online order.

Currently, Walmart delivers over 90% of prescription medications directly to customers' homes, including critical treatments like insulin and GLP-1s.

Walmart+ members enjoy free Pharmacy Delivery as part of their membership, while non-members can access the service for a fee based on their selected delivery option.

