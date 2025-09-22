Markets
Walmart Expands Same-Day Pharmacy Delivery To Include Refrigerated And Reconstituted Medications

September 22, 2025 — 09:58 pm EDT

(RTTNews) - Walmart has broadened its Same-Day Pharmacy Delivery service to include refrigerated and reconstituted prescriptions—such as insulin, GLP-1 medications, and pediatric amoxicillin—now available nationwide. This expansion makes Walmart the first retailer to offer delivery of temperature-sensitive medications alongside groceries and everyday essentials in one seamless online order.

Currently, Walmart delivers over 90% of prescription medications directly to customers' homes, including critical treatments like insulin and GLP-1s.

Walmart+ members enjoy free Pharmacy Delivery as part of their membership, while non-members can access the service for a fee based on their selected delivery option.

Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
