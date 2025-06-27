Markets
Walmart To Create Over 600 Jobs As It Opens First-Ever Owned Case-Ready Beef Facility In Olathe

(RTTNews) - Retail giant Walmart, Inc. (WMT) announced Friday the grand opening of its first-ever owned and operated case-ready beef facility in Olathe, Kansas. This reinforces Walmart's commitment to building a more resilient, transparent and efficient supply chain for Angus beef.

In 2022, Walmart made an equity investment in Sustainable Beef LLC in North Platte, Nebraska, as part of its continued efforts in creating an end-to-end supply chain for Angus beef.

The newly opened, 300,000+ square-foot, state-of-the-art facility will package and distribute Angus cuts sourced directly from Sustainable Beef LLC to stores across the Midwest, bringing even greater transparency to customers seeking quality beef options at Walmart stores in the region.

The new facility will fulfill demand for quality beef in the region and is creating over 600 Walmart jobs for Olathe and the surrounding community, delivering a positive and long-lasting impact to the region.

The facility will process fresh beef into case-ready cuts, packaged and ready for retail, which are then shipped directly to Walmart distribution centers to serve stores in the Midwest.

The facility is also expected to generate increased business for suppliers and service providers, further amplifying the facility's effect on the community.

These efforts also support Walmart's commitment to U.S. Manufacturing and pledge to invest $350 billion in U.S.-made products by 2031. Over two thirds of Walmart's annual spend is on products made, grown or assembled in the U.S.

