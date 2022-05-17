Walmart Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for WMT

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Walmart Inc (Symbol: WMT) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $144.74, changing hands as low as $134.36 per share. Walmart Inc shares are currently trading off about 8.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of WMT shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, WMT's low point in its 52 week range is $132.01 per share, with $160.76 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $135.53. The WMT DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

Click here to find out which 9 other dividend stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.