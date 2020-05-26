Walmart Announces Updated Benefits For Walmart MoneyCard Reloadable Debit Card Program

(RTTNews) - Walmart (WMT), together with Green Dot (GDOT), announced updated features and benefits for the Walmart MoneyCard Reloadable Debit Card program.

According to Green Dot, the Walmart MoneyCard, issued by Green Dot Bank, member FDIC, will now provide accountholders with a 2% annual percentage yield on money saved in the integrated savings account, up to four additional MoneyCards for family members 13 years of age and older, free cash deposits and the ability to add money to card from an existing bank account.

The Walmart MoneyCard has made banking from mobile phone.

Green Dot noted that the 3-2-1 Save cash back program provides all qualifying cardholders in the U.S. and Puerto Rico with 3% Cash Back at Walmart.com, 2% Cash Back at Walmart fuel stations, and 1% Cash Back at Walmart stores, up to $75 each year.

