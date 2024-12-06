Walmart and Amazon Dominate Record Holiday Sales

Holiday sales figures highlight diverging fortunes among U.S. retailers, with Walmart (WMT) and Amazon leading the charge thanks to robust Black Friday and Cyber Monday performances. According to Adobe Analytics (ADBE), Americans spent $10.8 billion online on Black Friday, up 10.2% from last year, followed by $13.3 billion on Cyber Monday, a 7.3% increase year-over-year. Amazon (AMZN), Walmart, and emerging e-commerce players Temu and Shein posted significant growth, while Target (TGT) and Best Buy (BBY) struggled to match their year-ago sales. Top-performing categories included electronics, toys, and beauty products, reflecting consumers’ appetite for both essentials and luxury deals.





Walmart achieved its highest single sales day between Black Friday and Cyber Monday, driven by a wide array of deals on items like pre-owned Rolex watches and refurbished Dyson vacuums. Amazon recorded record sales during its 12-day shopping event ending on Cyber Monday, with products such as Medicube devices, Samsung TVs, and Shark vacuums topping the charts. Meanwhile, Best Buy faced a 2% drop in Black Friday sales and a 4% decline on Cyber Monday, as shoppers pulled back on big-ticket electronics like TVs and laptops.





Market Overview:





Walmart and Amazon report record-breaking sales during holiday shopping period.



Adobe Analytics reports U.S. online holiday spending up 10.2% on Black Friday and 7.3% on Cyber Monday.



Emerging e-commerce players Temu and Shein saw double-digit sales growth during the period.



Key Points:



Amazon's 12-day shopping event achieved record sales, supported by popular items like FireTV sticks and Barbie products.



Target's exclusive Taylor Swift and "Wicked" merchandise saw limited impact on sales performance.



Best Buy continues to struggle with weak demand for electronics, impacting Black Friday and Cyber Monday results.



Looking Ahead:



Walmart and Amazon shares rally 4.5% and 9.3%, respectively, since Thanksgiving, outpacing the S&P 500.



Investors expect improved performance from Best Buy despite recent sales declines.



Holiday spending trends indicate continued strength for online retailers and innovative e-commerce platforms.



The latest data underscore the evolving dynamics in retail, with established giants like Walmart and Amazon capitalizing on online growth while legacy chains such as Best Buy grapple with shifting consumer preferences. Emerging players Temu and Shein continue to disrupt the market, achieving record-breaking sales on both Black Friday and Cyber Monday. Investors remain optimistic about Walmart and Amazon’s long-term prospects, while Target and Best Buy face mounting pressure to adapt and innovate.Walmart and Amazon's dominance reflects their ability to meet consumer demand with attractive deals and efficient delivery, solidifying their market leadership. As the holiday season progresses, e-commerce growth and competitive pricing will remain critical factors shaping the sector’s trajectory. For traditional retailers, finding ways to bridge the gap between in-store and online performance will be key to reclaiming lost ground.This article was originally published on Quiver News , read the full story

