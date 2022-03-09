Markets
WMT

Walmart Adds More Value For Walmart+ Membership With Spotify Premium

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Retail giant Walmart is adding more value for Walmart+ members with a special promotion in association with streaming platform Spotify to offer all new and existing members six months of Spotify Premium for free.

Spotify Premium offers ad-free streaming of millions of songs and podcasts, unlimited skips, the ability to play any song anywhere and the ability to download music for listening offline and on-the-go.

A Walmart+ member currently receives free grocery delivery from store, free shipping on Walmart.com with no order minimum, Scan & Go contactless checkout and member prices on prescriptions and fuel. The member also gets early access to Black Friday deals, exclusive access to members-only Walmart.com events and Walmart's American Express collaboration.

Additionally, Walmart is recognizing the efforts of its near 1.6 million associates across the U.S. have helped fuel excitement about Walmart+. It is offering all full- and part-time Walmart U.S. associates working in stores, distribution centers and fulfillment centers a free Walmart+ membership.

Walmart launched that new membership program, Walmart+ in September 2020, offering unlimited free delivery and other benefits to in-store and online purchases. This membership was seen as a direct competitor to Amazon Prime.

The Walmart+ membership costs $98 per year or $12.95 per month. It works out at about $2 a week, and it pays for itself in two deliveries a month, based on the standard delivery charge of $7.95. Walmart's free-delivery service is cheaper than Amazon Prime, which costs $12.99 per month or $119 per year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

WMT

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular