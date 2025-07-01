Bitcoin Magazine



Wallet of Satoshi Partners With Spark To Offer Self-Custodial Bitcoin Lightning Experience

Today, Spark has announced a new integration with Wallet of Satoshi, one of the largest Bitcoin Lightning Network (LN) wallets, to bring users a “truly self-custodial Lightning experience,” in beta, according to a press release sent to Bitcoin Magazine.

“From the start, Spark felt like the missing piece,” stated Wallet of Satoshi. “It gave us the foundation to explore self-custody seriously – abstracting away the complex parts of self-custody so we could stay focused on user experience.”

Being self-custodial, this will allow customers to have full control over their Bitcoin. In November 2024, Wallet of Satoshi removed its app from the U.S. Apple and Google app stores because of unspecified reasons, although likely due to an unfavorable regulatory environment cracking down on Lightning wallets at the time. But now that the regulatory landscape has changed in the U.S., Wallet of Satoshi stated this integration will unlock the ability to re-enter and serve the U.S. market.

Wallet of Satoshi also faced limitations when developing its self-custodial Lightning wallet, such as liquidity requirements, node complexity, and channel management costs, making it difficult to build a truly self-custodial LN wallet — but now, Spark has provided them a solution.

“We built Spark specifically to solve this exact problem,” the company stated. “Spark abstracts away all the complexity for wallets looking to implement Lightning. You don’t need to spin up channels, worry about routing, pre-fund liquidity, or even think about managing nodes. Creating a Lightning wallet on Spark takes just 6 lines of code.”

Spark stated that it will continue building out new features as the product evolves, and those interested in joining the beta can leave a comment on their X post requesting to join.

On May 22, Breez and Spark partnered to launch a new implementation of the Breez SDK, built on Spark’s Bitcoin-native Layer 2 infrastructure. The SDK supports LNURL, Lightning addresses, real-time mobile notifications, and includes bindings for all major programming languages and frameworks. The collaboration gave developers tools to add Bitcoin payment features to apps used for monetization social apps, cross-border remittances, and in-game currencies.

A day earlier, Spark also partnered with Magic Eden to improve Bitcoin trading by addressing issues like slow transaction times, high fees, and poor user experience. The integration introduced a native settlement system aimed at making transactions faster and more cost-effective, without using bridges or synthetic assets.

